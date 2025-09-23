2024 Acura ZDX Costs More Than the Cadillac It's Based On

What's interesting is that the ZDX is more expensive than its closest competitor, the Cadillac Lyriq, which has a starting price of $62,090 (including $1,395 for destination and excluding possible tax credits). Even the Lyriq 2 AWD — which has General Motors' excellent Super Cruise hands-free driving assistant — will set you back $70,990 all-in, which is less than the ZDX Type S.

We aren't kidding when we say "closest competitor," by the way; the ZDX rides on the same Ultium EV platform that underpins the Lyriq and a number of General Motors vehicles. Both luxury crossovers utilize the same 102-kWh battery pack, and both offer 340 horsepower in single-motor guise, with the EVs' dual-motor output reaching as high as 500 hp. The ZDX is expected to have 325 miles of range with the single-motor configuration, while the Type S lowers that to 288 miles.

Acura will exclusively sell the ZDX through a new digital sales platform, and yes, that includes buyers who visit a dealership in person. Online reservations are open now. Expect the first ZDXes to arrive in the next few months.