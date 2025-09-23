2024 Acura ZDX Costs More Than the Cadillac It's Based On

The 500-hp ZDX Type S will set you back more than $73,000

2024 Acura ZDX Picture
  • The 2024 Acura ZDX goes on sale this spring, and it'll cost $64,500, though that price excludes a yet-unknown mandatory destination fee.
  • The hotter, 500-horsepower ZDX will command $73,500 – again, not including destination.
  • This makes the ZDX more expensive than the Cadillac Lyriq, a luxury SUV that has the same Ultium platform underpinnings.

Acura announced pricing for the new ZDX crossover on Friday, the brand's first fully electric vehicle that's scheduled to hit the road this spring. The single-motor 2024 ZDX A-Spec starts at $64,500, while the dual-motor A-Spec comes in at $68,500. The higher-performance ZDX Type S, meanwhile, commands a whopping $73,500.

Real quick: It's important to note that these ZDX prices do not include the mandatory destination fee — something we usually roll in when reporting pricing. Acura says this cost will be divulged closer to the ZDX's launch, as well as more detailed information about possible tax credits.

2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec interior

What's interesting is that the ZDX is more expensive than its closest competitor, the Cadillac Lyriq, which has a starting price of $62,090 (including $1,395 for destination and excluding possible tax credits). Even the Lyriq 2 AWD — which has General Motors' excellent Super Cruise hands-free driving assistant — will set you back $70,990 all-in, which is less than the ZDX Type S.

We aren't kidding when we say "closest competitor," by the way; the ZDX rides on the same Ultium EV platform that underpins the Lyriq and a number of General Motors vehicles. Both luxury crossovers utilize the same 102-kWh battery pack, and both offer 340 horsepower in single-motor guise, with the EVs' dual-motor output reaching as high as 500 hp. The ZDX is expected to have 325 miles of range with the single-motor configuration, while the Type S lowers that to 288 miles.

Acura will exclusively sell the ZDX through a new digital sales platform, and yes, that includes buyers who visit a dealership in person. Online reservations are open now. Expect the first ZDXes to arrive in the next few months.

Edmunds says

We just hope the Acura ZDX isn't plagued by the same issues as General Motors' other Ultium-based products — most notably, our long-term Chevy Blazer EV.

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

