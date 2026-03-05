- The Honda Prelude is back after a 25-year hiatus.
- This time around, the Prelude uses hybrid power but throws in suspension components from the Civic Type R.
- We brought it to our test track alongside the Ford Mustang, Mazda MX-5 Miata and Subaru BRZ to see which coupe is the best buy for around $40,000.
Honda Prelude vs. Ford Mustang vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Subaru BRZ: Which $40K Coupe Is Best?
We brought three other two-doors to give Honda's new coupe a run for its money
The reborn 2026 Honda Prelude recently visited the Edmunds test track; we called it a "misunderstood but charming grand tourer." With its $43,650 starting price, the Prelude competes with a number of other sporty two-doors. So we brought it to our track once again, alongside the Ford Mustang, Mazda MX-5 Miata and Subaru BRZ. If you're in the market for a sporty two-door, there are some truly great options.
Meet the contenders
The Prelude only comes one way, but its competitors are offered in a few different configurations. For this test, we lined up the Prelude against the Ford Mustang EcoBoost, Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club and Subaru BRZ tS. Here's how they fared in our instrumented testing.
Spec
Honda Prelude
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club
Subaru BRZ tS
Ford Mustang EcoBoost
|Powertrain
|2.0L inline-4 with electric drive motor
|2.0L inline-4
|2.4L flat-4
|turbo 2.3L inline-4
|Transmission
|n/a
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|10-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp
|181 hp
|228 hp
|315 hp
|Torque
|232 lb-ft
|151 lb-ft
|184 lb-ft
|350 lb-ft
|Driveline
|front-wheel drive
|rear-wheel drive
|rear-wheel drive
|rear-wheel drive
|Weight
|3,249 pounds
|2,437 pounds
|2,857 pounds
|3,626 pounds
|0-60 mph
|7.2 seconds
|6.4 seconds
|6.4 seconds
|5.5 seconds
|Quarter mile
|15.5 seconds @ 88.6 mph
|14.8 seconds @ 92.9 mph
|15.3 seconds @ 93.0 mph
|14.0 seconds @ 96.3 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|113 feet
|119 feet
|107 feet
|126 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|1.02 g
|0.93 g
|0.96 g
|0.88 g
|Price as tested
|$43,650
|$42,835
|$39,555
|$42,430
Our day at the track revealed that each of these coupes brings something different to the table, which will appeal to different buyers. That makes it hard to declare a formal winner. Depending on your priorities, here's why you should buy each car.
Subaru BRZ tS: The best driver's car
Around our track, the Subaru's handling chops really shine. The way the nose dives down into a corner is intoxicating; the BRZ has the quickest-feeling steering, and the car's balance is so good that you can really fling it into corners and come out the other side pointed in the right direction. The suspension is certainly on the wrong side of stiff for everyday driving, but the trade-off is that you're getting a bona fide sports car.
The BRZ — or its cousin, the Toyota GR86 — is the best choice if you want a pure driver's car. And you can even fit a full set of track-specific wheels and tires inside.
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF: The weekend warrior
There's a subtle softness to the way the Miata handles, and that's on purpose: You can really feel everything the Miata is doing on the road. Being able to feel the car's weight transfer gives you a better idea of the exact moment to turn the car in to keep your momentum. That's a must with that naturally aspirated four-cylinder under the hood — you've really got to keep it on the power to make the most of its modest output.
Just like the BRZ, the Miata has fantastic steering. It's direct with plenty of feedback whether you're on center or moving through a turn. This test car is also equipped with a killer six-speed manual transmission; it has a notchiness to the way it moves through the gears that really adds to the experience. The BRZ might be the best track-day weapon, but the Miata will be more fun on mountain or coastal roads — especially with the top down.
Honda Prelude: The daily driver
If we had to pick one car to be our primary mode of transportation, it'd be the Prelude. It's more practical than the Mazda and Subaru and comes with a huge bonus: 44 mpg combined. It also has the best interior of this quartet by far, with excellent seats and premium materials.
Yes, the Prelude's straight-line speed is a disappointment. But just like the BRZ and Miata, this is more of a momentum car, and once you get going, the fun is in maintaining that speed. On our track, the Prelude had excellent stability and steering feel. We were surprised to see the Prelude put up the best skidpad number of the group too, a nod to its handling prowess.
The Prelude's S+ drive mode with its simulated gear shifts could have been gimmicky since there isn't a real transmission. But it actually enhances the driving experience. The Prelude's 0-to-60-mph time does drop by a full second when S+ is turned on, but it's a ton of fun to use on a winding road.
Ford Mustang EcoBoost: Quicker than the rest
The Mustang is the most powerful car here, and it posted a 0-to-60-mph time around a second quicker than both the Mazda and the Subaru and 2 seconds ahead of the Prelude. The Mustang's turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers its power well, with much of its torque coming on lower in the rev range. This means that, unlike the BRZ and Miata, you don't really have to wring it out to get going quickly.
Aside from that, however, there isn't much we like about the Mustang. Or should I say, this Mustang. Ford no longer offers the performance package on Mustangs with the turbocharged engine, so you don't have access to the suspension, braking and tire upgrades that you once did. As a result, the Ford's handling, braking and agility are a clear step behind the others in this group. There's a lot of body roll while cornering and significant understeer entering a turn, where you really feel the weight of the car on the front tires, the nose pushing out wide as a result.
Of course, Ford will soon launch the Mustang RTR, which pairs some handling hardware from the V8-powered Dark Horse with the four-cylinder EcoBoost engine. That version might give these other coupes a better run for their money.
For now, though, we'd take all three of its competitors over the Mustang. The Prelude's the one we'd drive every day, but the Mustang and BRZ offer more fun for the money.