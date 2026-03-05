Honda Prelude vs. Ford Mustang vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Subaru BRZ: Which $40K Coupe Is Best?

Ford Mustang EcoBoost: Quicker than the rest

The Mustang is the most powerful car here, and it posted a 0-to-60-mph time around a second quicker than both the Mazda and the Subaru and 2 seconds ahead of the Prelude. The Mustang's turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers its power well, with much of its torque coming on lower in the rev range. This means that, unlike the BRZ and Miata, you don't really have to wring it out to get going quickly.

Aside from that, however, there isn't much we like about the Mustang. Or should I say, this Mustang. Ford no longer offers the performance package on Mustangs with the turbocharged engine, so you don't have access to the suspension, braking and tire upgrades that you once did. As a result, the Ford's handling, braking and agility are a clear step behind the others in this group. There's a lot of body roll while cornering and significant understeer entering a turn, where you really feel the weight of the car on the front tires, the nose pushing out wide as a result.

Of course, Ford will soon launch the Mustang RTR, which pairs some handling hardware from the V8-powered Dark Horse with the four-cylinder EcoBoost engine. That version might give these other coupes a better run for their money.

For now, though, we'd take all three of its competitors over the Mustang. The Prelude's the one we'd drive every day, but the Mustang and BRZ offer more fun for the money.