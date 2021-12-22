TRACK TESTED: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Punches Below Its Weight

Launching the EQS is pretty straightforward. You just press the brake hard to initiate the auto hold feature and then mash the accelerator without any pedal overlap. We experimented with "power braking," where we overlap the brake and accelerator, but that only seemed to slow it down. Our best run was a 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds and a quarter mile of 14.1 seconds at 99.9 mph. By EV standards in this price range, that's unremarkable at best. In fact, it's neck-and-neck with not only the gas-powered Genesis G90 noted in the table, but also the 2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T, which hit 60 mph in 5.9 seconds en route to a 14.2-second quarter mile at 99.8 mph.

If you select Dynamic drive mode, there's a little more theater, as the sound that's played in the cabin helps create a sense of acceleration. But it made no difference in our times.

The EQS unsurprisingly feels very stable at speed, but we wish the brakes delivered a little more stopping confidence. It felt similar to the Tesla Model S Plaid, where we had to use most of the brake pedal's travel to reach maximum braking power. But by the actual measurements, the EQS does just fine, stopping in 111 feet from 60 mph. That's pretty darn good for a car that weighs 5,500 pounds. Summer tires definitely help here, an advantage the Genesis G90 didn't have.

The 450+ comes standard with an adaptive air suspension and rear-axle steering. Rear steering can make a car handle like magic, but that's not the case for this EQS. We think it primarily helps shorten the turning circle and aids in high-speed stability. The suspension is pretty soft even in the most dynamic setting, but it's not floppy. Steering is accurate but rather numb, and it feels a bit light even in the heaviest setting. The tires deliver ample cornering grip, pulling an admirable 0.95 g average around our skidpad, and there's a good sense of balance from front to back. But the 450+ is definitely more luxury sedan than sport sedan. We anticipate that changing with the sportier variants coming out shortly.