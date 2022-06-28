If you're going for a quick acceleration time, the Alpina makes things really easy with its launch control system. Many M models have finicky launch control systems with convoluted setup procedures, but the B8's is quite straightforward. To activate it, select the Sport driving mode and Sport shift (on the gear selector), then turn traction/stability control to Sport as well. Press hard on the brake (left foot), floor the accelerator, and "launch control" will be displayed in the gauge cluster. The engine rpm jumps to and hovers right around 2,500, and we found it helps a smidge to linger here as boost builds. When you release the brake, the front end gets light and hops a bit, almost like it's fighting a wheelie. We hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and the quarter mile at 11.4 seconds at 122.4 mph, which is pretty amazing for a car this size. The eight-speed automatic’s shifts are super fluid, a little crispy and really quick. The engine sounds great but not overbearing. The M8 does enjoy a slight edge in acceleration, probably because it's a bit lighter, but it's pretty hard to tell a difference from the driver's seat. Some cars only feel quick and responsive when using launch control, but that's not the case with the Alpina.

Where the Alpina totally caught us off-guard was its braking performance. Holy stick! The brakes bite down HARD with surprising force and allow the special recipe tires (Pirelli P Zero ALPs) to do their best work. At 94 feet, the Alpina not only stopped 10 feet shorter than the M8 equipped with carbon-ceramic discs, but it tied the C7 Corvette Z06 for the third shortest stopping distance we've recorded to date. (The 2022 Porsche GT3 recently managed 91 feet on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs, while the GT4 RS threw down an 89-foot stop.) Do we have your attention yet? Everything else outside of the crazy-short stopping distance is very calm. There's barely any noise, very mild nosedive, excellent stability and no pulsations behind the pedal during antilock braking.

As far as handling goes, the Alpina is unsurprisingly really well tuned here as well. It turns in with ease and minimal body roll, and just feels willing to carve through a corner. There isn't a ton of feedback from the steering, but because it pretty much goes where you point it, that's not a bother. We think the all-wheel-drive system and active rear steering system helps to create that neutral feel, but the fundamentals are solid and it doesn't feel too artificial. The tires again show their talents in road grip, returning an average of 1.03 g, which in layperson's terms means "gobs of grip."