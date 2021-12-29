TRACK TESTED: The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Is a Silly, Smile-Inducing SUV

For comparison's sake, we've also listed the G 63's spiritual rival, the V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. The Wrangler is down on power and costs much less than the G-wagen, but it was developed with a similar "let's stuff a big engine under the hood of a 4x4 and see what happens" ethos. The G 63's 4.2-second sprint from zero to 60 mph matches cars like the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S, Toyota GR Supra and even the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. It keeps up with the Supra through the quarter mile too. Given the sheer amount of firepower under the hood, it's no great surprise that the G 63 is this quick. Four-wheel drive and a launch-control start don't hurt either.

Braking isn't quite in sports car territory, but 120 feet is about what we would expect from a midsize sedan, not an AMG-infused off-roader weighing nearly 3 tons. Most impressive was the consistency in which the G 63 stopped, holding at 120 feet through three runs and only increasing to 124 feet after further stops. That's what you want to feel in a vehicle this big. Tires matter, too. Just take a look at the Wrangler. Though it weighs hundreds of pounds less than the G 63, its all-terrain tires don't perform nearly as well in brake testing as the Mercedes' street-oriented tires.

Handling and roadholding are easily the weakest aspect. Even with better tires, the G 63 couldn't beat the Wrangler's skidpad figure. The G 63's stability control is aggressive, cutting power if you put much angle on the steering wheel. It's to prevent the tall, heavy G-wagen from tipping over. The steering itself is slow and devoid of feeling. Our test notes list "terminal understeer" in the margins.