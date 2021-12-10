Toyota NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint

Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.

By Mark Takahashi

Why Are Thieves Targeting Old Toyota Priuses?

Dec 2, 2021 5:30 PM GMT+0000

Toyota Prius models built between 2004 and 2009 have a mechanical part on them that is worth more than $1,000 to thieves. Find out what it is.

By Christian Wardlaw

Toyota Camry: What's New for 2022

Nov 19, 2021 10:20 AM GMT+0000

Toyota is making a handful of minor changes to the 2022 Toyota Camry in hopes of expanding the popular midsize sedan's appeal. Here's what we know about what's new for 2022.

By Austin Lott

Toyota RAV4: What's New for 2022

Nov 17, 2021 9:30 PM GMT+0000

America’s favorite SUV gets several notable updates, making it more appealing than ever. See what’s new for the 2022 Toyota RAV4.

By Christian Wardlaw

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Is Toyota's First Long-Range Electric Vehicle

Nov 17, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X is Toyota's first long-range electric vehicle. Its modest power output is underwhelming in a world with high-octane EVs, but range is good.

By Cameron Rogers

2022 Toyota Tundra Starts at $37,645

Nov 5, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000

We knew that with its healthy list of improvements, the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra would be more expensive than last year's model. Read our First Look to see just how much the price has grown.

By Cameron Rogers

The Bizarrely Named Toyota bZ4X Finally Has a Range Estimate and Official Specs

Oct 29, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

Toyota’s new bZ4X electric vehicle now has a full set of specs to accompany its wild looks and strange name.

By Nick Yekikian

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150: Matching Up Two Brawny Full-Size Trucks

Oct 29, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

A fully redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra is turning heads with several key enhancements and flashy new features. But is this truck really as tough as our top-rated full-size pickup, the Ford F-150? Read this article to find out.

By Ryan ZumMallen

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 Priced: It's Less Than $29,000!

Oct 28, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000

We've pored over the 2022 Toyota GR 86 and its details for months, but we never knew how much it would cost. Now we do, and it starts at less than $30,000.

By Nick Yekikian

2022 Toyota Tundra Turns Over Several New Leaves

Oct 12, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000

Brash new looks and an available hybrid V6 powertrain announce the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra with authority, but it's the many changes underneath its skin that finally make this a modern truck.

By Travis Langness

The New 2022 Toyota Tundra Is Finally Here, and We've Rounded Up Its Top 10 Features

Sep 20, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is (finally!) all new, and we've rounded up some of the best features on Toyota's stalwart full-size truck. Check them out here!

By Nick Yekikian

Midsize Truck Showdown: New Nissan Frontier Takes on Tacoma, Ranger and Canyon

Sep 17, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The arrival of a redesigned Nissan Frontier is cause for emergency in the midsize pickup world, so how does it stack up against existing rivals? We pit the Frontier against the Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma to find out.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Is the Used Car Pricing Madness Over?

Sep 15, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds experts give advice on whether now is the right time to sell or trade in your vehicle to maximize it's value.

By Jessica Caldwell

Best Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs. Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna

Sep 10, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

The new 2022 Kia Carnival is an enticing vehicle with loads of space and standard technology. How does it stack up against other impressive minivans? This article pits the Carnival against the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica to see which reigns supreme.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Driving the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition

Sep 1, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition models are most at home conquering the backwoods, so that's exactly what we did. Read our impressions from the trailhead.

By Conrad Trzeciecki

