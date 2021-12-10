Toyota NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint
Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.
Why Are Thieves Targeting Old Toyota Priuses?
Dec 2, 2021 5:30 PM GMT+0000
Toyota Prius models built between 2004 and 2009 have a mechanical part on them that is worth more than $1,000 to thieves. Find out what it is.
Toyota Camry: What's New for 2022
Nov 19, 2021 10:20 AM GMT+0000
Toyota is making a handful of minor changes to the 2022 Toyota Camry in hopes of expanding the popular midsize sedan's appeal. Here's what we know about what's new for 2022.
By Austin Lott
Toyota RAV4: What's New for 2022
Nov 17, 2021 9:30 PM GMT+0000
America’s favorite SUV gets several notable updates, making it more appealing than ever. See what’s new for the 2022 Toyota RAV4.
The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Is Toyota's First Long-Range Electric Vehicle
Nov 17, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2023 Toyota bZ4X is Toyota's first long-range electric vehicle. Its modest power output is underwhelming in a world with high-octane EVs, but range is good.
2022 Toyota Tundra Starts at $37,645
Nov 5, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000
We knew that with its healthy list of improvements, the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra would be more expensive than last year's model. Read our First Look to see just how much the price has grown.
The Bizarrely Named Toyota bZ4X Finally Has a Range Estimate and Official Specs
Oct 29, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
Toyota’s new bZ4X electric vehicle now has a full set of specs to accompany its wild looks and strange name.
2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150: Matching Up Two Brawny Full-Size Trucks
Oct 29, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
A fully redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra is turning heads with several key enhancements and flashy new features. But is this truck really as tough as our top-rated full-size pickup, the Ford F-150? Read this article to find out.
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 Priced: It's Less Than $29,000!
Oct 28, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000
We've pored over the 2022 Toyota GR 86 and its details for months, but we never knew how much it would cost. Now we do, and it starts at less than $30,000.
2022 Toyota Tundra Turns Over Several New Leaves
Oct 12, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000
Brash new looks and an available hybrid V6 powertrain announce the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra with authority, but it's the many changes underneath its skin that finally make this a modern truck.
The New 2022 Toyota Tundra Is Finally Here, and We've Rounded Up Its Top 10 Features
Sep 20, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 Toyota Tundra is (finally!) all new, and we've rounded up some of the best features on Toyota's stalwart full-size truck. Check them out here!
Midsize Truck Showdown: New Nissan Frontier Takes on Tacoma, Ranger and Canyon
Sep 17, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The arrival of a redesigned Nissan Frontier is cause for emergency in the midsize pickup world, so how does it stack up against existing rivals? We pit the Frontier against the Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma to find out.
Is the Used Car Pricing Madness Over?
Sep 15, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds experts give advice on whether now is the right time to sell or trade in your vehicle to maximize it's value.
Best Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs. Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna
Sep 10, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000
The new 2022 Kia Carnival is an enticing vehicle with loads of space and standard technology. How does it stack up against other impressive minivans? This article pits the Carnival against the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica to see which reigns supreme.
Driving the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition
Sep 1, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition models are most at home conquering the backwoods, so that's exactly what we did. Read our impressions from the trailhead.
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lease deals by make
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Porsche Macan Lease Deals
- Audi R8 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Atlas Lease Deals
- Hyundai Kona Lease Deals
- Toyota Camry Lease Deals
- Subaru Ascent Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Silverado Lease Deals
- Honda Odyssey Lease Deals
- GMC Yukon Lease Deals
Automotive News
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights