Toyota Teases EV Pickup Truck and EV FJ Cruiser Concepts

Pretty much every major automaker has outlined big plans for an all-electric future, but Toyota has been focusing on hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells while other automakers have jumped headlong into the EV space. This seemingly left Toyota on the backfoot, but after its big EV announcement, it could be that the automaker was simply biding its time.

Either way, the EV strategy that company president Akio Toyoda shared today is huge. Toyoda outlined big goals for the automaker, including the plan to offer 30 battery-electric models across the Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. That's a huge ramp-up in production when you consider that, as of right now, Toyota offers one battery-electric vehicle, the oddly named bZ4X (and it's not even on sale yet). The company also said it will be working on solid-state batteries for both its Toyota and Lexus lineups. There wasn't much in the way of info on what will power these EVs or how much range they'll have, but that's why they're simply concepts for now.

The aforementioned concept vehicles include a pickup truck, a sports car and an SUV that has a very strong resemblance to an FJ Cruiser. There were also a bunch of other concepts unveiled including SUVs, sedans and the Mid Box concept that looks a lot like an electric bread van. Check out the gallery below for every EV concept that Toyota just teased.