Toyota Teases EV Pickup Truck and EV FJ Cruiser Concepts

- Toyota is diving headfirst into the EV revolution.
- The automaker just teased more than a dozen electric concepts.
- The highlights include an EV sports car, pickup truck, and what looks like an all-electric FJ Cruiser.
Pretty much every major automaker has outlined big plans for an all-electric future, but Toyota has been focusing on hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells while other automakers have jumped headlong into the EV space. This seemingly left Toyota on the backfoot, but after its big EV announcement, it could be that the automaker was simply biding its time.
Either way, the EV strategy that company president Akio Toyoda shared today is huge. Toyoda outlined big goals for the automaker, including the plan to offer 30 battery-electric models across the Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. That's a huge ramp-up in production when you consider that, as of right now, Toyota offers one battery-electric vehicle, the oddly named bZ4X (and it's not even on sale yet). The company also said it will be working on solid-state batteries for both its Toyota and Lexus lineups. There wasn't much in the way of info on what will power these EVs or how much range they'll have, but that's why they're simply concepts for now.
The aforementioned concept vehicles include a pickup truck, a sports car and an SUV that has a very strong resemblance to an FJ Cruiser. There were also a bunch of other concepts unveiled including SUVs, sedans and the Mid Box concept that looks a lot like an electric bread van. Check out the gallery below for every EV concept that Toyota just teased.
Toyota EV pickup truck
Will it be a Tacoma? A Tundra? Mum's the word right now, but this concept looks a lot like a perfect mashup between the midsize Tacoma and the all-new Tundra. There isn't a single automaker that has announced a midsize EV pickup either, so Toyota might be ahead of the game here.
Toyota EV Compact Cruiser
This is the Compact Cruiser EV, likely so named because it looks identical to the last XJ10-generation FJ Cruiser that left the U.S. market after 2014. Will Toyota actually build an electric FJ? We sure hope so.
Toyota EV sports car
If Porsche can do it with the Cayman, then Toyota certainly has the right to bring back the MR2 in EV guise. There's just one (pretty obvious) problem: Batteries are heavy. The MR2 was a nimble, lightweight sports car, and we aren't sure how Toyota plans on carrying that formula over to an EV-led world. However, that's for Toyota to figure out.
An electric pickup truck and an electric FJ Cruiser? Bring it on, Toyota.