Should You Buy an EV or a Plug-In Hybrid? We Compare the Toyota RAV4 and bZ to Find Out

Why you'd choose a PHEV

If you want to better understand how a plug-in hybrid works, be sure to read our explainer article. In simple terms, PHEVs have larger batteries and more powerful electric motors than traditional hybrid cars, allowing them to offer up some EV-only range before the gas engine kicks in. As the name suggests, you plug in a PHEV to recharge it.

The simplest way to explain it is that these vehicles are a middle ground between gas and electric vehicles. They have larger batteries and more powerful electric motors than their regular hybrid counterparts, which allow them to offer some up-front electric range before the gas engine kicks in. And true to their name, you can plug them in to recharge them.

Buy a PHEV if: Your daily commute is under 50 miles

Most plug-in hybrids will get you between 30 miles and 50 miles of range on a fully charged battery, and the electric motors are powerful enough to get PHEVs up to highway speeds without much trouble. We tested the range on the RAV4 PHEV in a similar fashion to the way we test EVs, just with a lower average speed (35 mph instead of 40 mph) since most PHEVs are used in city driving. While the EPA estimates 49 miles of electric-only range, we covered 62 miles before the gas engine turned on.