- What's new: We've brought two Toyota SUVs — one plug-in hybrid and one fully electric — to find out which is better for most drivers.
- Why it matters: The gas-free lifestyle of an EV is appealing, but for many folks, a plug-in hybrid is a better fit.
- Edmunds says: Figuring out which is better for you can be complicated, but we'll go over a few factors to help you decide.
Should You Buy an EV or a Plug-In Hybrid? We Compare the Toyota RAV4 and bZ to Find Out
We take a look at the pros and cons of EVs and plug-in hybrids through the lens of two Toyota SUVs
So, you want an electrified vehicle — a hybrid or an EV. But how much electrification do you really need? Full EVs have great appeal, generally offering more performance and removing the need to ever stop at a gas pump. But not everyone's ready to take the plunge on a fully electric vehicle, and that's where plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) can actually be a better fit, offering small amounts of EV range with a gas engine on board for backup.
In this test, we'll examine both powertrain types. And to illustrate the differences, we'll use a pair of Toyotas: the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid and the fully electric bZ. There are pros and cons to each, and these two SUVs are priced similarly too. Here's why you might buy one over the other.
Why you'd choose a PHEV
If you want to better understand how a plug-in hybrid works, be sure to read our explainer article. In simple terms, PHEVs have larger batteries and more powerful electric motors than traditional hybrid cars, allowing them to offer up some EV-only range before the gas engine kicks in. As the name suggests, you plug in a PHEV to recharge it.
The simplest way to explain it is that these vehicles are a middle ground between gas and electric vehicles. They have larger batteries and more powerful electric motors than their regular hybrid counterparts, which allow them to offer some up-front electric range before the gas engine kicks in. And true to their name, you can plug them in to recharge them.
Buy a PHEV if: Your daily commute is under 50 miles
Most plug-in hybrids will get you between 30 miles and 50 miles of range on a fully charged battery, and the electric motors are powerful enough to get PHEVs up to highway speeds without much trouble. We tested the range on the RAV4 PHEV in a similar fashion to the way we test EVs, just with a lower average speed (35 mph instead of 40 mph) since most PHEVs are used in city driving. While the EPA estimates 49 miles of electric-only range, we covered 62 miles before the gas engine turned on.
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Buy a PHEV if: You don't have access to fast home charging
If you're going to own an EV, we really recommend having some sort of fast-charging solution at home; the size of the batteries in those vehicles makes charging on a regular 110-volt household outlet untenable. The bZ's battery (74.7 kWh) would take days to recharge on a standard plug. But the RAV4 PHEV has a much smaller battery (22.7 kWh), and its usable capacity is even lower because it always keeps some extra energy in reserve so it can function as an efficient hybrid once the electric range runs out.
That means that without installing anything extra in your home, you will be able to recharge most (if not all) of the battery overnight. And even if it isn't completely full, it should have plenty of energy to get you through most of your commute or day-to-day driving.
Buy a PHEV if: It's the only vehicle you own
For those with a single car in the garage, we think PHEVs offer the flexibility you're looking for. Road tripping in EVs has gotten better, with more fast-charging options available than ever before, as a large portion of Tesla's Supercharger network has been opened up to other vehicles. But for a long trip, filling up at a gas station is still easier and quicker.
With a PHEV, there is no range anxiety, and once the battery is depleted, it's still super efficient — the RAV4 offers up to an estimated 41 mpg combined. Even with fuel prices as high as they are, on a per-mile basis, it's about even with fast charging in terms of cost.
Why you'd choose an EV
Electric vehicles don't require as much explanation; they have batteries and electric motors that make them go, and that's about it. Here are a few reasons why an EV might be the better choice, beyond not wanting to use gasoline anymore (a great reason in its own right).
Buy an EV if: You can fast-charge at home
If you have the ability to install a Level 2 (240-volt) charger at home, this cuts an EV's charging time from days to hours. The bZ takes between six and seven hours to charge fully on a Level 2 plug. Electricity at home, when you can charge during off-peak hours, is also pretty inexpensive compared to gasoline. The up-front cost of the charger can also be offset by incentives in some states, and we'd recommend shopping around among a few installers to find a good price.
Buy an EV if: You want more performance
As a general rule, EVs offer greater performance. Electric motors offer instant torque and, therefore, instant acceleration. Our RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid takes 5.8 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph. But if you get the dual-motor bZ with all-wheel drive, that sprint is reduced to 4.6 seconds. Talk about quick.
Is that more speed than you need? Probably. But it's nice to have when you need it — or just want it. And many shoppers really enjoy how quiet EVs are.
Both EVs and PHEVs have plenty of appeal in different ways, but we consider PHEVs to be a very underutilized segment of the automotive landscape. They take a centrist position in the tug-of-war between gas and electric vehicles, offering the benefits of both sides with few drawbacks.