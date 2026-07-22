Shopping for a Toyota RAV4? Consider These 3 Alternatives

Price range (with destination): $34,050-$43,675

$34,050-$43,675 Edmunds Rating: 8.8 (out of 10)

The hybrid version of Hyundai's Tucson SUV beats the RAV4's already excellent Edmunds Rating of 8.1. The Tucson is one of the more athletic models in the segment, and it manages to balance its good reflexes with a comfortable ride. It's spacious inside for both passengers and cargo, and the Tucson comes with a solid list of standard tech, including a 12.3-inch center touchscreen and adaptive cruise control.

While Hyundai still makes a gas-only version of the Tucson, we prefer the hybrid because its powertrain is stronger, making it more enjoyable to drive, and it also uses less fuel. The price difference is only $3,000, which seems more than fair. In our testing, the Tucson Hybrid went from 0 to 60 mph mph in 7.6 seconds, and it returned 34 mpg in mixed driving, which is impressive but falls short of its EPA combined fuel economy estimate.