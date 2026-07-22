- What's new: Toyota redid the RAV4 for 2026, and the small SUV is now only available as a hybrid.
- Why it matters: The RAV4 is Toyota's best-seller, and it faces tough competition in this popular segment.
- Edmunds says: Check out the small hybrid SUVs from Honda, Hyundai and Kia before deciding on a RAV4.
Shopping for a Toyota RAV4? Consider These 3 Alternatives
Honda, Hyundai and Kia offer compelling small hybrid SUVs that are worth a look
The Toyota RAV4 SUV was redesigned for 2026, bringing new styling along with a hybrid-only powertrain lineup. There's no real downside with this switch since the gas-electric RAV4 is both quick and efficient. But in the crowded segment of small SUVs, the RAV4 is far from the only hybrid option, and other models might better fit your lifestyle or match up with your preferences.
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
- Price range (with destination): $34,050-$43,675
- Edmunds Rating: 8.8 (out of 10)
The hybrid version of Hyundai's Tucson SUV beats the RAV4's already excellent Edmunds Rating of 8.1. The Tucson is one of the more athletic models in the segment, and it manages to balance its good reflexes with a comfortable ride. It's spacious inside for both passengers and cargo, and the Tucson comes with a solid list of standard tech, including a 12.3-inch center touchscreen and adaptive cruise control.
While Hyundai still makes a gas-only version of the Tucson, we prefer the hybrid because its powertrain is stronger, making it more enjoyable to drive, and it also uses less fuel. The price difference is only $3,000, which seems more than fair. In our testing, the Tucson Hybrid went from 0 to 60 mph mph in 7.6 seconds, and it returned 34 mpg in mixed driving, which is impressive but falls short of its EPA combined fuel economy estimate.
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Kia Sportage Hybrid
- Price range (with destination): $31,985-$42,085
- Edmunds Rating: 8.7 (out of 10)
Just about everything said about the Tucson Hybrid above applies to its corporate cousin, the Kia Sportage Hybrid. The main differences between these two are aesthetic. Kia's exterior styling features harder edges and more geometric shapes that give the Sportage a more imposing look. Both interiors are relatively conventional designs, although we don't like Kia's use of technology for technology's sake in some of the main controls; a single panel houses touch-sensitive buttons for both the climate and audio settings but requires the user to toggle back and forth between them.
Aside from that minor annoyance, the Sportage Hybrid behaves a lot like the gas-electric Tucson. It's similarly comfortable and has nearly identical interior measurements, so the decision is mostly based on looks. The Sportage Hybrid we tested was a tad slower than its Hyundai counterpart, taking 8 seconds to reach 60 mph. Then again, the Kia is slightly less expensive, so for some, that may be an acceptable compromise.
Honda CR-V Hybrid
- Price range (with destination): $37,080-$44,000
- Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
Though it's starting to age compared to competitors like the RAV4, the Honda CR-V is a charming little sport-utility with lots of cargo space and pleasing driving dynamics. The Sport versions get a hybrid system that's positioned as the upgrade powertrain, imbuing the little Honda with a combination of responsiveness and fuel efficiency. It's as quick as the Sportage Hybrid to 60 mph and returned 33.3 mpg on our real-world test route. Like the Tucson Hybrid, the CR-V underperformed compared to its EPA combined number.
One thing the hybrid CR-V offers that the other two options on this list don't is a trim level that looks ready for more adventurous off-road excursions. (The Tucson and Sportage offer their trail-friendly trims only with their respective gas powertrains.) In addition to tougher looks, Honda's CR-V TrailSport gets all-terrain tires that could help on a trail, but it lacks things like upgrades to its all-wheel-drive system or added ground clearance that would make it more capable off pavement.