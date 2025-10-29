- Toyota unveiled a new Corolla concept at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.
- The company isn't providing any hard details — womp womp.
- Could this preview the next-generation Corolla? We sure hope so.
Whoa, This Toyota Corolla Concept Looks Rad as Heck
Could Toyota's strong-selling compact sedan be in for a major glow-up?
— Tokyo, Japan
The current Toyota Corolla is getting a little stale. And if a new one is on the horizon, we sure hope it looks like the new Corolla concept that Toyota unveiled at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show this week.
What do we know about this Corolla concept? Absolutely nothing. Toyota's official statement simply says the concept has an "uncompromising design" and that it's intended to have a "diverse lineup, catering to every road across the world." We suppose you could translate the latter statement to mean the Corolla will continue to be offered in various body styles and with multiple powertrain options. This is the world's most ubiquitous compact sedan, after all.
It's hard to understate the importance of the Corolla, especially here in the United States. This small sedan (and hatchback) is one of Toyota's top sellers; the company moved more than 232,000 of them last year alone. The standard Corolla also forms the basis for the high-performance GR Corolla, a hot hatch we love, and the Corolla Cross small SUV, a car we ... like ... sort of.
Obviously, Toyota won't bring an exact version of this Corolla concept to production. The road-going version will almost certainly be toned down to appeal to broader consumer tastes, but we can see how elements like the chiseled headlights link it to modern Toyotas like the Camry and RAV4. There's even an interior, albeit a very conceptual one. Check out the two different headrests.
Could the Corolla be getting a mega glow-up, like when the Prius went from frumpy to fab? We sure hope so. Fingers crossed something like this concept makes it to production — and soon.
Photos by Steven Ewing