It's hard to understate the importance of the Corolla, especially here in the United States. This small sedan (and hatchback) is one of Toyota's top sellers; the company moved more than 232,000 of them last year alone. The standard Corolla also forms the basis for the high-performance GR Corolla, a hot hatch we love, and the Corolla Cross small SUV, a car we ... like ... sort of.

Obviously, Toyota won't bring an exact version of this Corolla concept to production. The road-going version will almost certainly be toned down to appeal to broader consumer tastes, but we can see how elements like the chiseled headlights link it to modern Toyotas like the Camry and RAV4. There's even an interior, albeit a very conceptual one. Check out the two different headrests.

Could the Corolla be getting a mega glow-up, like when the Prius went from frumpy to fab? We sure hope so. Fingers crossed something like this concept makes it to production — and soon.

Photos by Steven Ewing