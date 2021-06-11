Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021

Save on monthly payments or get cash back

We're focusing on deals on widely available 2021 models in the month of May, but we're just scratching the surface. Inventories are running low these days due to a semiconductor chip shortage. If you're in need of a car, our experts recommend shopping sooner rather than later. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2021 Acura RDX

Acura is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months on the 2021 RDX. It's a well-rounded small luxury SUV. This is one of the least expensive models in its class, yet it comes with more features than base versions of competitors. Even a fully loaded RDX is reasonably priced. Read more about the 2021 RDX

2021 Buick Enclave

Buick is offering $5,050 in customer cash on the 2021 Enclave. It's a well-rounded three-row SUV with plenty of power and space. The Enclave is worth a look if you fancy a quiet and comfortable ride that's easy to wheel around town. Read more about the 2021 Enclave

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet is offering $3,000 in customer cash on the 2021 Silverado 1500. The Silverado's draw will likely be at the upper trim levels, which benefit from tech upgrades such as adaptive cruise and automatic emergency braking, and there's also an industry-first power up/down tailgate. Read more about the 2021 Silverado 1500

2021 Chrysler 300

Chrysler is offering 0% APR for up to 84 months on some trims of the 2021 Chrysler 300. This large sedan has been around forever, but it still distinguishes itself with a combination of performance, comfort and muscle-car styling. Acceleration is quick, and the brakes are reassuringly strong. Read more about the 2021 Chrysler 300

2021 Dodge Charger

Dodge is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months on some trims of the 2021 Dodge Charger. Similar underneath to the Chrysler 300, the Charger is the more exuberant sibling, boasting many high-performance variants and an aggressive look to go with its spacious cabin. Read more about the 2021 Charger

2021 Genesis G70

Genesis is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months on the G70. This small sport sedan captures some of the dynamic magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat keeps it from being a good pick for a family car, but the G70 remains a strong choice for an entry-level luxury car. Read more about the 2021 G70

2021 Honda Accord

Honda is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months on the Accord. The Accord is our No. 2 ranked midsize sedan. It's an undeniably compelling package, and it's enjoyable to drive. Some rival sedans might best the Accord in a few areas, but no other sedan puts it all together as well as this one. Read more about the 2021 Accord

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months plus $500 in customer cash on the compact Elantra sedan. The redesigned Elantra stands out with its high fuel economy, roomy cabin and impressive technology and safety features. It's also comfortable and strong on value. Read more about the 2021 Elantra

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Jeep is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or up to $750 in customer cash on the compact Cherokee. The latest Jeep Cherokee ditches its nontraditional styling for a more familial "Grand Cherokee lite" design. The V6 is still an option, and there's a hot turbocharged 2.0-liter engine as well. In proper Jeep fashion, the Cherokee remains one of the most capable compact SUVs off-road. Read more about the 2021 Cherokee

2021 Kia Forte

Kia is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the Forte, Edmunds' #2-ranked small sedan. The Kia Forte offers a fantastic value for the money, with above-average utility. Other highlights include a comfortable, quiet interior and an extensive list of available features. However, it lags behind top competitors in driving dynamics, ride quality and rear legroom. Read more about the 2021 Kia Forte

2021 Mini Hardtop 2 Door

Mini is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months on the Mini Hardtop 2 door. The Mini offers much more than just nostalgia and some British flags on the side mirrors. It puts together a pleasing package for prospective performance-hatchback shoppers, highlighted by nimble handling and zesty turbocharged acceleration. Read more about the 2021 Mini Hardtop 2 Door

2021 Toyota Corolla

Toyota is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months or up to $1,000 in customer cash on the 2021 Corolla. The Toyota Corolla is a smart pick in the small sedan class. We give it high marks for its smooth ride, high-quality interior and comprehensive list of advanced safety features. Read more about the 2021 Corolla

