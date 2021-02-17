Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for February 2021

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for February 2021

Save on Monthly Payments or Get Cash Back

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for February 2021

We're focusing on deals on widely available 2021 models to kick off February, but we're just scratching the surface. You'll find heavy incentives on remaining 2020 inventory right now across automakers, but that inventory is running dry and vehicles may be hard to find in your area. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2021 Honda Pilot

Honda is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the 2021 Pilot, a midsize three-row SUV highly rated by Edmunds. The Honda Pilot is easy to recommend since it's space-efficient and smooth-riding, and it provides ample power along with decent fuel economy. Read more about the 2021 Pilot

See Pilot models for sale near you
See all Honda incentives in your area

2021 Toyota Prius

Toyota is offering 0% or 0.9% APR (depending on region) for up to 60 months on the 2021 Prius, one of the most popular hybrid cars on the road. The Prius boasts up to an EPA-estimated 56 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is excellent for a hybrid. You can even get it with all-wheel drive to help out with traction on icy or snowy roads.  Read more about the 2021 Prius

See Prius models for sale near you
See all Toyota incentives in your area

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months, or up to $5,000 in customer cash, on the 2021 Pacifica. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica has a little SUV-envy in its exterior design, but it hasn't forgotten what makes a minivan great. With new features and expanded availability of all-wheel drive in a lineup that already benefits from a hybrid powertrain option, the Pacifica is a solid minivan choice for anyone. Read more about the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

See Pacifica models for sale near you
See all Chrysler incentives in your area

2021 Dodge Charger

Dodge is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months, or up to $6,000 in customer cash on the 2021 Charger. This large sedan distinguishes itself from the pack with a combination of performance, comfort and muscle-car styling. Acceleration is quick and the brakes are reassuringly strong. Read more about the 2021 Charger

See Charger models for sale near you
See all Dodge incentives in your area

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru is offering 0% APR for up to 63 months on the 2021 Crosstrek. There are only a couple vehicles in this class that can go as far off the beaten path as the Crosstrek, especially when you consider the available features and the low price point. It's a gateway to the outdoors with a bit of its own flash, style and finally enough horsepower. Read more about the 2021 Crosstrek

See Crosstrek models for sale near you
See all Subaru incentives in your area

2021 Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months on the popular Palisade. The Hyundai Palisade might be new to the three-row crossover SUV segment, but it's already one of our top picks. Packed with value, comfort and capability, the Palisade has everything shoppers are looking for. Read more about the 2021 Palisade

See Palisade models for sale near you
See all Hyundai incentives in your area

2021Volvo XC60

Volvo is offering 0.99% APR for up to 60 months, or up to $2,000 in customer cash, on its top-selling XC60. The Volvo XC60's eye-catching design, powerful yet efficient engine lineup, and emphasis on value give it strong appeal. Read more about the 2021 XC60

See XC60 models for sale near you
See all Volvo incentives in your area

2021 Cadillac XT6

Cadillac is offering 0.9% APR for up to 60 months plus up to $2,250 cash back on the XT6. The Cadillac XT6 is a sharp-looking midsize three-row SUV. Appealing tech features and a comfortable cabin impart good initial impressions, but its drivability is underwhelming. Read more about the 2021 Cadillac XT6

See XT6 models for sale near you
See all Cadillac incentives in your area

2021 Genesis G70

Genesis is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the G70. This small sport sedan captures some of the performance-based magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat keeps it from being a good pick for a family car, but the G70 remains a strong choice for an entry-level luxury car. Read more about the 2021 G70

See Genesis G70 models for sale near you
See all Genesis incentives in your area

2021 Ram 1500

Ram is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months and a cash allowance of up to $4,000 on some versions of one of our top-rated trucks, the Ram 1500. The Ram 1500's coil-spring rear suspension is a unique feature in the segment, giving it a smooth ride without compromising on hauling or towing capacity. Read more about the 2021 Ram 1500

See Ram 1500 models for sale near you
See all Ram incentives in your area

Ronald Montoyaby

As a senior consumer advice editor, Ron helps shoppers navigate car buying. He has plenty of firsthand knowledge since he buys and sells the cars in the Edmunds long-term test fleet. Twitter