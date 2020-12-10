Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for December

As 2020 finally comes to an end, we're starting to see deals not just on remaining 2020 inventory but on new 2021 cars, trucks, and SUVs as well. We've rounded up some of our top picks for December to highlight available offers, but we're just scratching the surface. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2020 Mazda CX-5

Mazda is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on one of our favorite small SUVs, the 2020 CX-5. The Mazda CX-5 has the interior quality and driving dynamics to challenge some luxury vehicles. Cargo space behind the second row isn't class-leading, but the Mazda's strengths still make it a top pick. Read more about the 2020 CX-5

2020 Toyota RAV4

Toyota is offering a rare deal: 0% APR for up to 60 months on remaining 2020 RAV4 inventory (with newer 2021 models offering 0.9% APR or $1,000 in customer cash) in certain states. The RAV4 is a pleasant SUV with a nice interior, a smooth ride and loads of utility. Its standard suite of advanced driver aids is one of the most comprehensive in the segment.  Read more about the 2020 RAV4

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months and up to a $3,250 cash allowance on the 2020 Grand Cherokee. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a versatile SUV that can be equipped as a luxurious road-going vehicle, an off-road specialist or even a legitimate hot rod. But top trim levels come with a hefty price tag. Read more about the 2020 Grand Cherokee

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $3,500 total savings on the outgoing 2020 Elantra. The Elantra is a stylish compact sedan that costs much less than its rivals, even when fully loaded with options. It looks sharp and offers a lot of features for the money. Read more about the 2020 Elantra

2020 Subaru Forester

Subaru is offering 0% APR for up to 63 months on the 2020 Forester. The next-generation Forester has arrived and offers a variety of updated features and technology. It's a smart pick for a small crossover, especially if you prioritize off-road ability. Read more about the 2020 Forester

2021 Volvo XC90

Volvo is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the XC90. A three-row SUV with a spacious interior and style to spare, the Volvo XC90 is well suited to luxurious family duty. It's Volvo's biggest vehicle, and it gives you seven-passenger seating plus more available cargo space than its smaller XC60 sibling. Read more about the 2021 XC90

2020 Ford Escape

Ford is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or up to $3,500 cash back on the Escape in some states. The Ford Escape provides most of what you'd expect of a small SUV, including a roomy cabin, helpful tech features and very comfortable seats. Its main drawbacks are an unrefined transmission and lack of handling precision. Read more about the 2020 Escape

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

VW is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months on the Atlas Cross Sport. To make the Cross Sport, VW took its successful three-row Atlas SUV, ditched the third-row seating and added a more rakish roofline. It's a roomy and comfortable five-passenger midsize SUV that's also stylish. Read more about the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport

2021 Genesis G70

Genesis is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the G70. This small sport sedan captures some of the performance-based magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat keeps this from being a good pick for a family car, but the G70 remains a strong choice for an entry-level luxury car. Read more about the 2021 G70

2021 Nissan Titan

Nissan is offering 0% APR for up to 84 months or up to $4,000 cash back on the capable Titan. The Titan has a standard V8 engine, a comfortable cabin and enough towing capacity for most jobs. It lacks the choice in powertrains, features and body styles that rivals offer but comes at a reasonable price. Read more about the 2021 Titan

2021 Ram 1500

Ram is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months and up to a $1,000 cash allowance on some versions of our top-rated truck, the Ram 1500. The Ram 1500's coil-spring rear suspension is a unique feature in the segment, giving this truck a smooth ride without compromising on hauling or towing capacity. Read more about the 2021 Ram 1500

