The 2023 Jeep Compass Gets a New Engine It Desperately Needed

The Jeep Compass has one glaring fault: its engine. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's standard on every model at the moment makes just 177 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque. To be frank, it's probably the worst part of the car. But for 2023, Jeep is finally doing something about it and introducing a new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine for the Compass.

OK, well, the engine isn't exactly new. It's been around in other Jeep products, including the Wrangler, for several years, but it's still a welcome change. The new engine makes 200 horsepower and a that's-more-like-it 221 lb-ft of torque. It's also mated to an eight-speed transmission that's been pulled from Jeep's parts catalog, but we don't mind saying good riddance to the old nine-speed and its nonchalant attitude toward shifting.

The 2023 model year also brings with it four-wheel drive to the entire lineup. (Lower trims were available with front-wheel drive as standard and 4WD was an option.) Trailhawk models still get Jeep's Active Drive Low 4x4 system with a 20:1 low range crawl ratio. The model range has also been cleaned up a touch. The Altitude, Red and High Altitude trims have been done away with for 2023, and the Compass' lineup now consists of the Sport, Latitude, Latitude Lux, Limited and Trailhawk models.

Other notable changes include the addition of automatic high beams on all models save for the base Sport trim and some new safety features. The 2023 Compass will have drowsy driver detection, rear seat reminder, and a security alarm standard on all trims. Pricing and availability specifics aren't out for the Compass yet, but we expect to get those details closer to when the 2023 Compass arrives in dealerships.