The new Lexus TX and the Toyota Grand Highlander share a lot of parts between them, and some might worry that it will cheapen the way the Lexus feels. But after finally getting our hands on one this week we can confidently that isn't the case. Check out the video below to get an idea of just how different these two corporate counsins feel.
The 20224 Lexus TX Is More Than Just A Fancy Grand Highlander Inside
Feeling like a genuine Lexus product
Edmunds says
But does it drive any differently? You'll have to wait until October 11th for that.