Toyota may have been intentionally late to the party, but its lineup now offers more fully electric vehicles than ever. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the 2027 Highlander, which ditches its internal combustion engine, although the Grand Highlander will burn gas for years to come. Should you want something smaller, you can pick from the bZ, the bZ Woodland, and the car that's surprised us the most, this here C-HR.

While the previous-gen C-HR shared its underpinnings with the Corolla, this new EV has far more in common with the Subaru Uncharted, its mechanical twin. Available in just two trims, the SE and XSE, I strapped in for a day at the track in the latter, which combines two electric motors for all-wheel drive with 338 horsepower and 323 lb-ft of torque. And as I soon discovered, the C-HR might be too quick for Toyota's liking.