Tested: 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Gets a Power Bump That Doesn't Pay Off

The Jeep Grand Cherokee enters 2026 with a new heart. Like its larger siblings, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, it now gets its very own "Hurricane" engine. Although it might share a name, you won't find a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six beneath the GC's hood. Instead, it's a 2.0-liter inline-four paired with a single turbocharger, a distinct fuel-injection system with a pre-chamber ignition setup, and a metric ton of boost pressure (35 psi).

In fact, there's very little that carries over from Hurricane to what I like to call the Mini Hurricane, but given the former's reliability struggles, perhaps that's a good thing? One thing the new engine can't be called is weak. With 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, it's one of the most powerful in any midsize SUV. So, as the Grand Cherokee pulled up to our test track, could its punchy new heart win over ours?