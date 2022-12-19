Tested: 2023 Toyota Prius Is No Longer a Snooze

Grip has improved significantly, too. Pulling 0.90 g on our skidpad is genuinely impressive. If you don't look at skidpad figures often, the jump from 0.83 g might seem small, but it makes a difference.

Is it any more exciting to drive?

The new Prius just feels more planted on the road, though it's far from sporty. It's more composed, with less roll and dive as you turn or brake. The steering, though completely devoid of feedback, is light and relatively quick. Driving the Prius never feels like work, and the extra power means it no longer feels like a rolling roadblock when you're merging on the highway. From our test notes:

"The extra power from the new engine is immediately apparent. The first run was more than 2 seconds quicker than the last Prius, while the quickest run shaved off 3 full seconds off the old car's 0 to 60 mph time. That's a huge achievement, especially considering the new car is just as fuel-efficient as before. It's not hot-hatch-quick, but it no longer feels like a wimp when you floor it. Unfortunately, the engine's powerband and overall feel remain the same, though a lot of that has to do with the continued use of a CVT. Without gears, the engine basically revs to a high rpm and holds there. There's no tach to see what the revs are, but it's likely close to 6,000 rpm, where the engine makes peak horsepower. It's loud, too, with a drone of an exhaust note that's neither sweet nor burly. The quickest run was done in Sport. Hold the brake and then press the gas to kick the engine on. Helps it off the line and shaves off a few tenths.

"[Braking performance] is much better than before in every aspect. Stops were shorter and more consistent, and, surprisingly for a car with all-season tires, seemed to improve a bit with some heat in the tires. Typically, cars like this perform best on the first stop, with distances gradually getting longer from there. Not so with the Prius, which helps inspire confidence. There's a moderate but acceptable amount of brake dive, and the car feels stable during panic stops. The brake pedal feels firm and bites well, both issues we've found in some other hybrids. Because of how some hybrid brakes can work, the pedal can feel soft and disconnected.

"Handling is vastly improved over the old car. While the old car didn't necessarily handle poorly, the new car feels much more buttoned-down and composed on the road. The improved braking performance already gave me an indication as to how the Prius would perform, but I'm no less impressed by the new car's 0.90 g skidpad figure. It's no hot hatch, but there's more stability and less push at the limit. You don't have to fight as hard to keep the car's nose steady and tight around the skidpad. It still requires a bit of sawing at the wheel and feathering of the accelerator, but it's predictable and easy. Body roll is moderate but acceptable. Stability control intervenes smoothly, so the car doesn't feel jerky as the computer tries to sort things out. You can disable it, and our best run was done with the system off. Steering doesn't provide much in the way of feedback, but the small-diameter wheel helps make the Prius feel a bit more nimble. I just wish the driving position was better, as I couldn't get the wheel positioned comfortably and still see the instrument cluster."