- In the Edmunds EV Range Test, the new Tesla Model Y Standard went 337 miles.
- Not only did that beat its EPA estimate (321 miles), it's also the best result any Model Y has ever achieved on our test.
- The cheapest Model Y you can buy also drives the farthest (for now).
The 2026 Tesla Model Y Standard Went 337 Miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test
The cheapest Model Y sets a new range standard for the SUV
While we aren't fans of all the things that you are required to give up with the 2026 Tesla Model Y Standard, we're happy to report that one of those things won't be range. That's because the new, most affordable Model Y put up an impressive result in the Edmunds EV Range Test, where it exceeded its EPA-estimated 321 miles of range, covering 337 miles.
This isn't just a positive outcome for the Standard; it makes it the longest-range Model Y that we've ever put on our loop. The last-generation Model Y Long Range had a greater EPA range estimate (330 miles), but it disappointed in our test, driving only 310 miles. And the Model Y Long Range Launch Series, which is a part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, hit its estimate dead-on, covering 327 miles.
The Model Y pecking order is likely to change when we get our hands on the Premium rear-wheel-drive model, with its EPA-estimated 357 miles of range. But for now, the cheapest Model Y that you can buy is also the one that's going to go the farthest, and that's pretty cool.
Its efficiency numbers were also impressive. The Standard has a lower-capacity battery pack than the Premium and Performance editions of the Model Y. But it used just 22.8 kWh to go 100 miles, while our Launch Series used 26.8 kWh — remember that a smaller number is better here.
Driving the Model Y Standard isn't as pleasant as the Premium models. Its seats are not as comfortable and they're harder to adjust, with all of the controls living in the screen. A long day behind the wheel left me with a bit of a sore back. It's also noticeably slower than the other versions, although it still has plenty of power for day-to-day driving. The suspension is supple, and ride quality seems pretty good (if a bit floatier). However, the fact that its glass roof is covered does help regulate the temperature better. On a sunny day, I didn't have to bump up the fan speeds past "Medium" to stay cool.
It's also worth noting that this continues a trend we've been seeing with Tesla's newer vehicles: They meet or exceed their EPA estimates. Every Tesla that we took on our loop from the 2018-2023 model years failed to reach their estimates, but that has changed, starting with the latest generation of the Model 3. And that has continued with the Cybertruck and now the Model Y. Not only that, we've also noticed in our time owning and driving each of the aforementioned vehicles that the vehicle's range estimates are also a lot more accurate, so you know as a driver you can count on what the computer is telling you.
We'll put the Standard through our Edmunds EV Charging Test soon, along with our full battery of track testing to see how it stacks about against its competitors, including other Model Ys. But for now, this range result is an impressive one for Tesla's newest entry-level product.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees. All of this most accurately represents the real-world driving that owners do day to day.