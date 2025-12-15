While we aren't fans of all the things that you are required to give up with the 2026 Tesla Model Y Standard, we're happy to report that one of those things won't be range. That's because the new, most affordable Model Y put up an impressive result in the Edmunds EV Range Test, where it exceeded its EPA-estimated 321 miles of range, covering 337 miles.

This isn't just a positive outcome for the Standard; it makes it the longest-range Model Y that we've ever put on our loop. The last-generation Model Y Long Range had a greater EPA range estimate (330 miles), but it disappointed in our test, driving only 310 miles. And the Model Y Long Range Launch Series, which is a part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, hit its estimate dead-on, covering 327 miles.

The Model Y pecking order is likely to change when we get our hands on the Premium rear-wheel-drive model, with its EPA-estimated 357 miles of range. But for now, the cheapest Model Y that you can buy is also the one that's going to go the farthest, and that's pretty cool.

Its efficiency numbers were also impressive. The Standard has a lower-capacity battery pack than the Premium and Performance editions of the Model Y. But it used just 22.8 kWh to go 100 miles, while our Launch Series used 26.8 kWh — remember that a smaller number is better here.