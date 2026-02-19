- The 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance is the newest version of the company's best-selling car.
- Largely based on the Model 3 Performance, the Y has 510 horsepower and some upgraded hardware to make it better to drive.
- Which is the best-performing Tesla? We took both to our track and put them through the Edmunds EV Range Test to find out.
We Test the Tesla Model Y Performance Against the Model 3 Performance. There's a Clear Winner
We take them to the track and on a range test
With the Model S and Model X on their way out, Tesla fans are left with two choices for sporty EVs: the Model 3 Performance sedan and Model Y Performance SUV. We're familiar with both; we currently have a Model 3 Performance in our One-Year Road Test fleet, and we spent 40,000 miles with the old Model Y Performance before trading it in for a 2026 Model Y Long Range. So, which offers the best bang for your buck? That's what we're here to find out.
Track time
For the Model Y into a Performance, Tesla tuned the SUV's pair of electric motors to produce 510 hp. The SUV rides on 21-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires and has some other hardware upgrades like bigger brakes and an adaptive suspension. The Model 3 Performance shares most of its components with the Model Y and makes the same 510 hp. The Model 3 Performance runs on all-season tires as well.
The big difference? Weight. The Model Y Performance tipped our scales at 4,447 pounds, roughly 400 pounds more than the Model 3. To put the Model Y's weight into perspective, it's a heavyweight, but it's lighter than some rivals. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N weighs 4,854 pounds, for example.
On our acceleration straight, the Model Y Performance hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, half a second behind the Model 3 Performance. That's also slower than the Ioniq 5 N (3.3 seconds). When we flipped the script and hit the brakes for our 60-to-0-mph emergency braking test, the Model Y needed 121 feet to stop while the Model 3 took 115 feet. Those numbers are average for performance vehicles, and both are worse than the Ioniq 5 N's 110-foot stopping distance.
Finally, the Teslas went around our 200-foot skidpad to test their lateral grip The Model Y Performance managed 0.91 g while the Model 3 did slightly better at 0.97 g. But yet again, the Ioniq 5 N outdid Tesla's duo, recording 1.0 g.
Around our handling course, there was a stark contrast between the Model Y and Model 3 — even more than we expected. The Model 3's lower weight is immediately noticeable, as is its lower center of gravity. Both of these things make the Model 3 feel more planted (and more enjoyable) around corners.
When pushed hard, the Model Y is all over the place, the suspension unable to keep the SUV's body motions in check. The standard all-season tires also aren't grippy enough for serious driving. This won't be a track car for the majority of people who buy it, but even for spirited driving, the Model Y Performance is a letdown.
Range testing and real-world driving
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
According to the EPA, the Model Y Performance should be good for 306 miles of range. But as it tends to do, our Edmunds EV Range Test tells a different story. We recorded 293 miles, missing the target but about 4%. The Model 3 Performance also fell short of its 309-mile estimate, putting in 292 miles on our test. That’s worse by about 5.5%, and oddly, worse than the Model Y. The non-Performance all-wheel-drive versions of the Model Y and 3 both cracked 300 miles in our testing, at 327 miles and 338 miles, respectively.
One of the benefits of running our own range test is that it gives us many, many hours to drive the car in everyday traffic. This is where the Model Y Performance revealed another poor trait: its ride quality. Tesla tuned the suspension too soft for track use but too firm for bumpy roads. There's a big difference in overall comfort compared to the Model 3, which comes as a bit of a surprise.
The Model Y Performance is a much better car than it's ever been. And at just under $60,000, it's an appealing package. Still, our verdict is clear: If you want a fast Tesla, buy a Model 3 Performance. If you want an SUV, buy the regular Model Y.
Photos by Ryan Greger