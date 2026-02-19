We Test the Tesla Model Y Performance Against the Model 3 Performance. There's a Clear Winner

Track time

For the Model Y into a Performance, Tesla tuned the SUV's pair of electric motors to produce 510 hp. The SUV rides on 21-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires and has some other hardware upgrades like bigger brakes and an adaptive suspension. The Model 3 Performance shares most of its components with the Model Y and makes the same 510 hp. The Model 3 Performance runs on all-season tires as well.

The big difference? Weight. The Model Y Performance tipped our scales at 4,447 pounds, roughly 400 pounds more than the Model 3. To put the Model Y's weight into perspective, it's a heavyweight, but it's lighter than some rivals. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N weighs 4,854 pounds, for example.

On our acceleration straight, the Model Y Performance hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, half a second behind the Model 3 Performance. That's also slower than the Ioniq 5 N (3.3 seconds). When we flipped the script and hit the brakes for our 60-to-0-mph emergency braking test, the Model Y needed 121 feet to stop while the Model 3 took 115 feet. Those numbers are average for performance vehicles, and both are worse than the Ioniq 5 N's 110-foot stopping distance.