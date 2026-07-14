Shopping for a Tesla Model Y? Consider These 3 Alternatives

Price range (with destination): $36,600-$47,875

$36,600-$47,875 Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

In Edmunds' rankings of small electric SUVs, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 actually outscores the Model Y, if only by a tenth of a point overall. The Ioniq 5's advantages are many; for starters, its base price is almost $5,000 lower than that of even the bare-bones Model Y Standard, which gets a much lower rating (7.4) than the rest of the Model Y lineup. The Hyundai also excels on the road, with a more comfortable ride and more engaging driving dynamics than the Model Y.

The Ioniq's quirky retro-futuristic styling doesn't hurt, nor does the fact that it's not as common as the Model Y. You'll stand out a bit at the fast charger. While Tesla's infotainment is pretty polished at this point, the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both standard on the Hyundai) is a turnoff for some buyers. Although the Model Y Long Range (now called Premium) beats the longest-range Ioniq 5 in distance traveled per charge, the Hyundai is capable of much quicker charging, 350 kW to the Tesla's 250 kW. The Hyundai now features a Tesla-style NACS charging port, so it's compatible with Tesla's own Supercharger network.