Shopping for a Tesla Model Y? Consider These 3 Alternatives

Ford, Hyundai and Kia offer compelling small electric SUVs of their own

2026 Tesla Model Y front
  • What's new: Tesla's Model Y is still the sales leader among small electric SUVs and EVs of all kinds.
  • Why it matters: Though the Model Y may be your first thought when shopping in this segment, there are other models to consider.
  • Edmunds says: Before pressing buy on Tesla's website, check out these similar EVs from Ford, Hyundai and Kia.

Chances are if you're thinking small electric SUV, you're thinking of the Tesla Model Y. It's the vehicle that started the segment and continues to be a best-seller for the brand. While the Y has a lot going for it, it's not necessarily the right choice for everyone. Here are three options from Ford, Hyundai and Kia that are worth taking a look at as well.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 exterior

Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • Price range (with destination): $36,600-$47,875
  • Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

In Edmunds' rankings of small electric SUVs, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 actually outscores the Model Y, if only by a tenth of a point overall. The Ioniq 5's advantages are many; for starters, its base price is almost $5,000 lower than that of even the bare-bones Model Y Standard, which gets a much lower rating (7.4) than the rest of the Model Y lineup. The Hyundai also excels on the road, with a more comfortable ride and more engaging driving dynamics than the Model Y.

The Ioniq's quirky retro-futuristic styling doesn't hurt, nor does the fact that it's not as common as the Model Y. You'll stand out a bit at the fast charger. While Tesla's infotainment is pretty polished at this point, the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both standard on the Hyundai) is a turnoff for some buyers. Although the Model Y Long Range (now called Premium) beats the longest-range Ioniq 5 in distance traveled per charge, the Hyundai is capable of much quicker charging, 350 kW to the Tesla's 250 kW. The Hyundai now features a Tesla-style NACS charging port, so it's compatible with Tesla's own Supercharger network.

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2026 Kia EV6 exterior

Kia EV6

  • Price range (with destination): $39,445-$50,245
  • Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

A lot of the positives of the Ioniq 5 translate to the Kia EV6, its corporate cousin. We've done a thorough comparison of the specs on these two, and the upshot is that the EV6 is a great option held back only by the fact that the Ioniq 5 exists. The Hyundai is a tad quicker to 60 mph in our acceleration testing, and its boxier shape means it can hold more cargo and provides a touch more headroom.

This isn't to say the EV6 is a bad option — far from it. If you prefer the sportier looks or interior layout of the Kia, go for it. Oh, and the base Kia comes with a wireless phone charger, while the least expensive Ioniq 5 does not. Other than that, you get the same single- and dual-motor powertrain options, plus that NACS port that allows 350-kW charging speeds. If you can get a better deal on the Kia than the Hyundai, it's a no-brainer for most folks.

2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special action

Ford Mustang Mach-E

  • Price range (with destination): $39,840-$59,735
  • Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)

If you're looking to be charmed, the Mustang Mach-E is the ticket. This quasi-heritage-inspired design has the handling and performance to back up its looks. Even the least powerful Mach-E is fun to drive and quick enough, while the GT can hit 60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds. On the more subjective end of things, the interior is comfortable and features nicer materials than you'll find in other Fords. The Mach-E's ride is on the stiffer and sportier side, but it's not punishing and fits with the Mustang family theme.

A 15.5-inch center touchscreen is both nice to look at and easy to understand and use, and wireless phone projection is standard here as well. Mach-E drivers can charge on the Tesla Supercharger network with an adapter, but it's one of the slower-charging EVs on the market right now. If you mainly charge at home, though, that's no big deal. We saw a respectable driving range of 281 miles in our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test.

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by

David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

edited by

Greg Migliore is an accomplished journalist with more than two decades covering the auto industry. He was the editor-in-chief of Autoblog for more than seven years and also served as the editorial director of AutoGuide. He's also been an editor at Automobile and Autoweek magazines. A widely quoted industry expert, he has contributed commentary to Autoline After Hours, NPR, Yahoo Finance and America on the Road. He's a graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Michigan State University and the Yale Publishing Course. He is a member of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards jury. When not writing, editing or driving the latest new vehicles, Greg can be seen driving around in his extremely low-mileage 2006 Dodge Charger.

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