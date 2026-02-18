Tesla Model 3: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2026

The Model 3 is better than ever

2026 Tesla Model 3 front 3/4
  • The Tesla Model 3 earns the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car award for the second year in a row.
  • We've owned a Model 3 Long Range and Performance, and both earned high marks.
  • Our highly recommended runners-up are the Audi A6 Sportback E-tron and BMW i5.

"The Model 3 offers just about the perfect combination of everything — speed, range, comfort, space, tech, accessibility and convenience. It's a no-brainer if you want a sensible EV."

— Jonathan Elfalan, director, vehicle testing

Why did the Model 3 win?

The Tesla Model 3 might be the best value electric car you can buy, combining an Edmunds Rating of 8.1 out of 10, a starting price of $43,880, and an Edmunds-tested range of 338 miles. This is the best Model 3 yet. It is impressively well rounded thanks to improved build quality, ride comfort, and a compelling combination of efficiency, performance and value.

2026 Tesla Model 3 rear 3/4


Highly Recommended

These are the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 honorable mentions we’d also recommend to our friends and family.

2026 Audi A6 Sportback E-tron front 3/4

2026 Audi A6 Sportback E-tron

Audi's latest electric vehicle, the A6 Sportback E-tron is a winner. Starting at $67,195, it blew its EPA-estimated range out of the water in the Edmunds EV Range Test (392 miles with an all-wheel-drive model), and it's a lot of fun to drive. Plus, it is an impressively smooth and quiet ride.

2026 BMW i5 front 3/4

2026 BMW i5

BMW took one of our highest-rated sedans, the 5 Series, and made it electric. But the i5 doesn't feel like a compromise. Starting at $68,275, the i5 went a whopping 321 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test. It offers the same beautiful interior and comfortable ride as its gas-powered sibling, combined with the quiet drive and robust range you'd expect of a luxury EV. Its compelling tech and pleasurable driving experience also make the i5 a great choice.

See the other Edmunds Top Rated 2026 award winners

by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

