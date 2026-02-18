- The Tesla Model 3 earns the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car award for the second year in a row.
- We've owned a Model 3 Long Range and Performance, and both earned high marks.
- Our highly recommended runners-up are the Audi A6 Sportback E-tron and BMW i5.
Tesla Model 3: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2026
The Model 3 is better than ever
"The Model 3 offers just about the perfect combination of everything — speed, range, comfort, space, tech, accessibility and convenience. It's a no-brainer if you want a sensible EV."
— Jonathan Elfalan, director, vehicle testing
Why did the Model 3 win?
The Tesla Model 3 might be the best value electric car you can buy, combining an Edmunds Rating of 8.1 out of 10, a starting price of $43,880, and an Edmunds-tested range of 338 miles. This is the best Model 3 yet. It is impressively well rounded thanks to improved build quality, ride comfort, and a compelling combination of efficiency, performance and value.
Highly Recommended
These are the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 honorable mentions we’d also recommend to our friends and family.
2026 Audi A6 Sportback E-tron
Audi's latest electric vehicle, the A6 Sportback E-tron is a winner. Starting at $67,195, it blew its EPA-estimated range out of the water in the Edmunds EV Range Test (392 miles with an all-wheel-drive model), and it's a lot of fun to drive. Plus, it is an impressively smooth and quiet ride.
2026 BMW i5
BMW took one of our highest-rated sedans, the 5 Series, and made it electric. But the i5 doesn't feel like a compromise. Starting at $68,275, the i5 went a whopping 321 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test. It offers the same beautiful interior and comfortable ride as its gas-powered sibling, combined with the quiet drive and robust range you'd expect of a luxury EV. Its compelling tech and pleasurable driving experience also make the i5 a great choice.