Rapper T-Pain Gives His Beloved 1994 Honda a Glow-Up

T-Pain, the most prolific user of Auto-Tune since Cher’s “Believe” in 1998, is experiencing a resurgence. He made a surprise appearance on the reality show The Masked Singer in 2019 and brought the house down, reigniting his career. And that surely means this car enthusiast will add more vehicles to his garage in the near future to join superstars like a Ferrari and Rolls-Royce already holding court.

He’s particularly fond of his 2009 Bugatti Veyron, understandably.

“It’s hard to beat 1,001 horsepower — and it’s such a unique and iconic car,” T-Pain tells Edmunds exclusively. “If I were a kid today, that’s the poster I’d have up in my room.”

You might be surprised to discover, however, that a humble 1994 Honda Accord has his heart. Sure, it’s a reliable car and it’s easy to maintain. Dubbed “The Bel-Cord” since the shell has been re-created as a homage to a 1956 Chevy Bel-Air, this Accord has a story.