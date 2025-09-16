- More and more, real leather automotive upholstery is being replaced by synthetic leather.
- Synthetic leather is more durable and easier to clean, plus eco-friendly.
- Some synthetic leathers — like Mercedes' MB-Tex — has been around for more than half a century.
Cows No More: Why More and More Cars Have Synthetic Leather Upholstery
It looks and feels like the real McCoy, but it's not derived from cows
That buttery-soft upholstery draped over the seats in a new Lexus, BMW or Mercedes-Benz, which has the look and feel we associate with leather, may actually be covered in a synthetic material designed to mimic the luxurious characteristics of real cowhide.
No, "fake leather" is not an elaborate bait-and-switch or a hidden cost-cutting move. Over the past couple of decades, and especially in the last few years, automakers have increasingly turned toward synthetic rather than animal-derived materials to trim car seats, steering wheels, shift knobs and dashboards because the material is durable, pliable and relatively eco-friendly.
What is "leatherette" upholstery?
Call it what you will: leatherette, pleather, synthetic leather, vinyl, Rich Corinthian Leather (yep, same stuff!) or, in some cases, vegan leather. Whatever the name, it generally refers to an upholstery that, to the end user, pretty much looks and feels like cowhide. Typically, upholstery manufacturers coat either polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyurethane (PU) over fabric to simulate the flexibility of leather. Just as real leather comes in a variety of different grades, PU leatherette is softer and more leather-like than PVC leatherette, though it takes an experienced user to discern the difference at first touch.
Some car brands have even branched out into using plant-derived materials, which are sometimes marketed as vegan leather or vegan-friendly leather. Volvo's Nordico upholstery, for instance, which it uses on its EX90 electric SUV, is derived from cork and plastic, among other recycled sources. These upholsteries are said not to contain any animal byproducts, making them a good choice for drivers after an animal-free solution.
As with Volvo's Nordico, automakers generally trademark names for their synthetic materials to help differentiate them from real leather. For instance, BMW calls its basic synthetic leather SensaTec, Jeep uses the term "Premium McKinley," and Toyota's is branded SofTex.
Some automakers even have different levels of synthetic leather, depending on the vehicle. Cadillac markets Inteluxe (a PVC leatherette) on base versions of models like its XT4 and XT5 crossovers, while it reserves its plush-feeling Nouveauluxe (a PU leatherette) for higher-end models like its Escalade IQ and Lyriq.
In fact, you won’t find a cowhide option in any electric Cadillac, a trend many other automakers have followed since Tesla began phasing out real leather in the late 2010s. While Kia and Hyundai outfit most trims of their Telluride and Palisade three-row SUVs with leather, the similarly sized EV9 and Ioniq 9 come draped in synthetic trim that their makers call SynTex and H-Tex, respectively. (Beware that some vehicles, like the Ford F-150, may pair a so-called leather-free "wrapped steering wheel" with real leather-covered seats on higher-end trim levels.)
Synthetic leather holds up better than real leather
The main reason why automakers use synthetic leather instead of cow-derived leather? Synthetic leather is sturdy and requires little effort to maintain, meaning that cars can look and feel new inside for a longer time than with real leather.
You can generally wipe dirt and grime off with a damp cloth, perhaps lightly saturated with a gentle soap. Real leather, in contrast, will dry out and crack over time if it is not regularly cleaned and conditioned with special chemicals. Even then, the best-maintained high-end leather will eventually show its age. (Call it patina, if you’re feeling generous.)
True, synthetic leather can also crack over time and after repeated use — think sliding in and out of a seat — but the most advanced leatherette used today will generally outlive leather. Synthetics can also feel exceptionally soft, even if they lack the cosseting feel of a high-end leather-wrapped seat. Since they're not natural hides, they also don't shrug off extreme ambient temperatures like real leather. Here, too, the latest synthetics now incorporate minuscule pores designed to make them better adapt to temperature extremes.
The most debatable difference between real and synthetic leather involves the manufacturing and disposal processes. Leather is typically harvested from cow hides; even pushing aside the ethical conundrum of sourcing a material from an animal's skin, cows produce a tremendous amount of the powerful greenhouse gas methane. After the animal is slaughtered, its hide is then tanned using vegetable or oil-based chemicals that give it a distinct scent but can also be toxic if not disposed of properly.
Vegan leather, of course, uses no animal byproducts. However, any synthetic still contains plenty of chemicals and plastics that can be very difficult to break down and safely recycle at the end of a vehicle's life. The microplastics created as part of the decomposition process are increasingly concerning toxins on their own.
Synthetic leather has been around longer than you likely realize
Vinyl upholstery was invented over 100 years ago as an inexpensive leather substitute. Though other automakers used it long before Mercedes-Benz, the German brand's MB-Tex (short for MB-Textil, as in "Mercedes-Benz textile") has long been the industry's gold standard. The durable PVC-coated material with a distinctive grain became a mainstay of the automaker's lineup in the 1960s, and it was particularly successful in the U.S., where a varied, oftentimes harsh climate can wreak havoc on real leather. A side benefit? Remember that synthetic leather requires little to no maintenance, which is why you might find a rusty and faded late-1970s Mercedes-Benz 300D with seemingly perfect seats inside.
Other car manufacturers eventually followed suit, though it took until the 2010s for many brands to begin replacing real leather with synthetic leatherette across seating surfaces. Car manufacturers have historically used terms like "leather-appointed" or "leather-faced" to describe seats upholstered in a mix between real and synthetic hides; they save the fake stuff for surfaces you won't often touch, like the sides and backs of seats. Only high-end luxury cars from brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce have typically been fitted with seats fully upholstered in leather.
While classic MB-Tex was relatively firm to the touch, chemical advancements have made today's synthetic leather almost indistinguishable at first glance — and touch — from real leather. The most advanced synthetics breathe much better than old vinyl, which makes them shed high and low temperatures better than before and gives them a more supple feel. Unless you're told otherwise, you might very well not realize that you're not sitting on leather in a late-model or brand-new vehicle.