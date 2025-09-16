What is "leatherette" upholstery?

Call it what you will: leatherette, pleather, synthetic leather, vinyl, Rich Corinthian Leather (yep, same stuff!) or, in some cases, vegan leather. Whatever the name, it generally refers to an upholstery that, to the end user, pretty much looks and feels like cowhide. Typically, upholstery manufacturers coat either polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyurethane (PU) over fabric to simulate the flexibility of leather. Just as real leather comes in a variety of different grades, PU leatherette is softer and more leather-like than PVC leatherette, though it takes an experienced user to discern the difference at first touch.

Some car brands have even branched out into using plant-derived materials, which are sometimes marketed as vegan leather or vegan-friendly leather. Volvo's Nordico upholstery, for instance, which it uses on its EX90 electric SUV, is derived from cork and plastic, among other recycled sources. These upholsteries are said not to contain any animal byproducts, making them a good choice for drivers after an animal-free solution.

As with Volvo's Nordico, automakers generally trademark names for their synthetic materials to help differentiate them from real leather. For instance, BMW calls its basic synthetic leather SensaTec, Jeep uses the term "Premium McKinley," and Toyota's is branded SofTex.