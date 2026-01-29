Would You Sell Your Car to Go to the Super Bowl?

Would you sell your (Kia) Soul to go to the Super Bowl? That’s the question many football fans could be asking themselves as they contemplate whether or not to spend the big bucks on tickets to the Big Game next weekend.

After the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots won their respective conference championship games, the average cost for two Super Bowl tickets was more than $18,000, according to ticket resale marketplace TickPick as of Monday, January 26, 2026.

That’s a serious chunk of change, and a number that got us thinking: How does that price compare to today’s vehicle trade-in values? If Seahawks or Patriots fans were excited enough about their team clinching a spot in the Super Bowl, could they contemplate paying for a set of tickets solely by selling the car in their driveway?

So the car-shopping experts at Edmunds did what they do best — analyze real-world data to help football fans, and all car shoppers, make sense of the market.

Using average resale ticket listings data from TickPick on January 26, along with nationwide vehicle transaction data from the month of January 2026, Edmunds analysts put these shocking ticket prices into perspective by translating the cost of a pair of Super Bowl seats into the average value of popular vehicle trade-ins across a range of Super Bowl seating areas and vehicles.

Here’s what our analysts uncovered, broken down by three different tiers of seats at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of Super Bowl LX.