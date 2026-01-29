- This week, the average resale cost for two Super Bowl tickets topped $18,000.
- Edmunds analysts crunched the numbers to see how far a vehicle trade-in could go toward the cost of two Super Bowl tickets.
- The results? No Rams or Broncos in the Super Bowl, but trading one in could completely cover two tickets to the Big Game.
Would You Sell Your Car to Go to the Super Bowl?
Edmunds analysis shows fans willing to part with popular trade-ins could fully cover the cost of two tickets to the Big Game
Would you sell your (Kia) Soul to go to the Super Bowl? That’s the question many football fans could be asking themselves as they contemplate whether or not to spend the big bucks on tickets to the Big Game next weekend.
After the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots won their respective conference championship games, the average cost for two Super Bowl tickets was more than $18,000, according to ticket resale marketplace TickPick as of Monday, January 26, 2026.
That’s a serious chunk of change, and a number that got us thinking: How does that price compare to today’s vehicle trade-in values? If Seahawks or Patriots fans were excited enough about their team clinching a spot in the Super Bowl, could they contemplate paying for a set of tickets solely by selling the car in their driveway?
So the car-shopping experts at Edmunds did what they do best — analyze real-world data to help football fans, and all car shoppers, make sense of the market.
Using average resale ticket listings data from TickPick on January 26, along with nationwide vehicle transaction data from the month of January 2026, Edmunds analysts put these shocking ticket prices into perspective by translating the cost of a pair of Super Bowl seats into the average value of popular vehicle trade-ins across a range of Super Bowl seating areas and vehicles.
Here’s what our analysts uncovered, broken down by three different tiers of seats at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of Super Bowl LX.
The 'get-in' prices
The typical price on Monday in the Upper Level at Levi's Stadium for the Super Bowl was between $12,500 and $15,000 for two tickets. Fans looking to "scrounge" their way into the nosebleed seats would have to fork up the equivalent of a 2018 Toyota RAV4 ($12,609), 2020 Toyota Camry ($13,091) or 2019 BMW 5 Series ($15,138) trade-in.
Notes from the huddle: The Toyota RAV4 tops the list as the most popular car in the state of Washington in 2025 and ranks in the top five in Massachusetts.
The premium seats
For a middle-to-upscale seating option at the Super Bowl (Goal Line and End Zone), it'll cost a hefty $18,000 to $25,000 for two seats as of Monday. In today's car market, you'd have to sell off a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek (17,499), 2019 Ram 1500 ($20,139), or a 2023 Tesla Model Y ($25,292) to match these prices.
Notes from the huddle: The Subaru Crosstrek and Tesla Model Y both landed in the top five most popular cars in the states of Washington and Massachusetts in 2025.
The golden ticket
For those gold-standard luxury seats at midfield (Club Level), a pair of tickets was listed Monday for an eye-popping $30,000 to $50,000. For that jaw-dropping amount, a Seahawks or Patriots fan would have to sell an arm, a leg and their unborn child, or just one of these bad boys: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class ($30,739), 2022 Lexus GX 460 ($39,821) or a 2025 Ford Bronco ($50,346).
Notes from the huddle: The Denver Broncos couldn’t handle the winter elements from the AFC Conference Championship Game, but we’re confident the Ford Bronco can.
Super Bowl LX should present a good battle on the field, but it's going to test fans' wallets even more. While selling your car to attend the Big Game probably isn't the most practical move for most people, it can be helpful to put big-time purchases into perspective and to understand the current value of your vehicle with an appraisal. For the Seahawks and Patriots die-hards, this could be a helpful way to think about how far their dollars, or their ride, can take them.
Ticket pricing source: Ticket prices reflect publicly listed resale prices (inclusive of fees) on TickPick as of midday Pacific time on January 26, 2026, for Super Bowl LX (Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots, Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California).
Vehicle payment and pricing source: Edmunds data on average vehicle trade-in prices is based on transaction data at representative U.S. franchised dealerships during the period January 1-23, 2026.
General disclaimer: All vehicle values are illustrative estimates and subject to change based on geographic location, market fluctuations, vehicle condition and mileage, as well as trim level and options.