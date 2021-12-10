Subaru NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint
Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.
2022 Subaru Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid Priced
Nov 23, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
Subaru announces pricing for its popular Crosstrek compact crossover
By Austin Lott
2023 Subaru Solterra: Is the Outdoorsy EV Ready for Its Close-Up?
Nov 17, 2021 6:45 PM GMT+0000
Splashing into the EV world is the 2023 Subaru Solterra, the brand's first all-electric model. It boasts standard all-wheel drive that should give it a leg up on rivals.
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness Is Dirt-Ready
Oct 25, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000
Outdoor life gets easier with the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, the most capable version of the popular Forester you can buy. Here's what to expect.
The 2022 Subaru BRZ Gets the Power It Deserves
Aug 30, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000
The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ gets a larger, more powerful 2.4-liter flat-four that cranks out 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It also gets new looks and some new interior tech. Thankfully this rear-wheel-drive coupe remains a fun and affordable sports car.
By Kurt Niebuhr
The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021
Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.
Subaru Forester Midcycle Refresh: What’s New for 2022
Jul 9, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 Subaru Forester is due for a midcycle update. Are there any significant changes? Read more to learn what’s happening with the Forester when it hits showrooms later this year.
Midsize SUV Comparison Test: Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot vs. Subaru Ascent
Jun 4, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000
If you need both space and comfort in large amounts, the Kia Telluride, Honda Pilot and Subaru Ascent are three great choices. Each of these three-row crossovers has distinct advantages over the others, but which is the best midsize SUV all around? Read on to see our experts' opinions.
Ford Bronco Sport vs. Subaru Forester: Which Is Better?
Mar 5, 2021 9:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is all the rage these days, but the Subaru Forester is no slouch. Which of these capable crossover SUVs is better at its job? We put them to the test, so read on to find out.
2020 Subaru Legacy First Drive
Aug 26, 2019 1:00 PM GMT+0000
We've driven redesigned 2020 Subaru Legacy. Improved power, handling and technology features help make this midsize sedan more appealing.
By Kurt Niebuhr
2020 Subaru Outback First Drive
Jul 29, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000
Full details from our First Drive of the all-new 2020 Subaru Outback, including ride quality, handling, interior updates, and impressions on both new engines.
2020 Subaru Outback: A Rugged Classic Gets More Tech
Apr 17, 2019 8:30 AM GMT+0000
A new engine, new interior and safety tech, and refreshed looks are just some of the highlights for the all-new 2020 Subaru Outback.
2020 Subaru Legacy News, Release Date and Pricing
Feb 7, 2019 3:30 PM GMT+0000
Can the redesigned 2020 Subaru Legacy overcome its own legacy? Competition is stiff, but the Legacy has a few tricks up its sleeve, such as standard all-wheel drive, a sporty chassis, a new infotainment system, and a turbo.
By Calvin Kim
2019 Subaru Forester First Drive
Sep 24, 2018 12:00 PM GMT+0000
It's hard to spot the differences, but the 2019 Subaru Forester is totally redesigned. We drove the new Forester to sample the behind-the-scenes improvements that make it one of the most capable small SUVs on the road.
2019 Subaru Ascent First Drive
May 21, 2018 9:25 AM GMT+0000
After a long absence from the midsize SUV market, Subaru gets back into the game with the new 2019 Ascent. It was time well-spent.
