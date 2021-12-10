Subaru NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint

Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.

By Mark Takahashi

2022 Subaru Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid Priced

Nov 23, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Subaru announces pricing for its popular Crosstrek compact crossover

By Austin Lott

2023 Subaru Solterra: Is the Outdoorsy EV Ready for Its Close-Up?

Nov 17, 2021 6:45 PM GMT+0000

Splashing into the EV world is the 2023 Subaru Solterra, the brand's first all-electric model. It boasts standard all-wheel drive that should give it a leg up on rivals.

By Ryan ZumMallen

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness Is Dirt-Ready

Oct 25, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000

Outdoor life gets easier with the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, the most capable version of the popular Forester you can buy. Here's what to expect.

By Ryan ZumMallen

The 2022 Subaru BRZ Gets the Power It Deserves

Aug 30, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ gets a larger, more powerful 2.4-liter flat-four that cranks out 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It also gets new looks and some new interior tech. Thankfully this rear-wheel-drive coupe remains a fun and affordable sports car.

By Kurt Niebuhr

The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021

Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.

By Mark Takahashi

Subaru Forester Midcycle Refresh: What’s New for 2022

Jul 9, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Subaru Forester is due for a midcycle update. Are there any significant changes? Read more to learn what’s happening with the Forester when it hits showrooms later this year.

By Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Midsize SUV Comparison Test: Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot vs. Subaru Ascent

Jun 4, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

If you need both space and comfort in large amounts, the Kia Telluride, Honda Pilot and Subaru Ascent are three great choices. Each of these three-row crossovers has distinct advantages over the others, but which is the best midsize SUV all around? Read on to see our experts' opinions.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Ford Bronco Sport vs. Subaru Forester: Which Is Better?

Mar 5, 2021 9:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is all the rage these days, but the Subaru Forester is no slouch. Which of these capable crossover SUVs is better at its job? We put them to the test, so read on to find out.

By Ryan ZumMallen

2020 Subaru Legacy First Drive

Aug 26, 2019 1:00 PM GMT+0000

We've driven redesigned 2020 Subaru Legacy. Improved power, handling and technology features help make this midsize sedan more appealing.

By Kurt Niebuhr

2020 Subaru Outback First Drive

Jul 29, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000

Full details from our First Drive of the all-new 2020 Subaru Outback, including ride quality, handling, interior updates, and impressions on both new engines.

By Travis Langness

2020 Subaru Outback: A Rugged Classic Gets More Tech

Apr 17, 2019 8:30 AM GMT+0000

A new engine, new interior and safety tech, and refreshed looks are just some of the highlights for the all-new 2020 Subaru Outback.

By Travis Langness

2020 Subaru Legacy News, Release Date and Pricing

Feb 7, 2019 3:30 PM GMT+0000

Can the redesigned 2020 Subaru Legacy overcome its own legacy? Competition is stiff, but the Legacy has a few tricks up its sleeve, such as standard all-wheel drive, a sporty chassis, a new infotainment system, and a turbo.

By Calvin Kim

2019 Subaru Forester First Drive

Sep 24, 2018 12:00 PM GMT+0000

It's hard to spot the differences, but the 2019 Subaru Forester is totally redesigned. We drove the new Forester to sample the behind-the-scenes improvements that make it one of the most capable small SUVs on the road.

By Cameron Rogers

2019 Subaru Ascent First Drive

May 21, 2018 9:25 AM GMT+0000

After a long absence from the midsize SUV market, Subaru gets back into the game with the new 2019 Ascent. It was time well-spent.

By Mark Takahashi

