Subaru Just Unveiled a Pair of STI Concepts and Now We're Getting Our Hopes Up

— Tokyo, Japan

We all shed a tear when Subaru killed the WRX STI, its turbocharged, huge-winged sedan most fondly remembered wearing World Rally Blue paint and gold wheels. But now it appears there's hope, maybe. Could the STI be back, for real?

Subaru showed two new STI-badged cars at the Japan Mobility Show this week. One is a sleek battery-powered concept that clearly looks toward the future. But the other appears to be much more attainable and based in reality. We hope.