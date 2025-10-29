- Subaru debuted a pair of STI concepts at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.
Subaru Just Unveiled a Pair of STI Concepts and Now We're Getting Our Hopes Up
Maybe we'll get a new WRX STI? Maybe?
— Tokyo, Japan
We all shed a tear when Subaru killed the WRX STI, its turbocharged, huge-winged sedan most fondly remembered wearing World Rally Blue paint and gold wheels. But now it appears there's hope, maybe. Could the STI be back, for real?
Subaru showed two new STI-badged cars at the Japan Mobility Show this week. One is a sleek battery-powered concept that clearly looks toward the future. But the other appears to be much more attainable and based in reality. We hope.
Performance-E is pure concept
That's "E" for "electricity;" the Performance-E concept relies solely on battery power. Subaru isn't divulging any specifics about the Performance-E concept, only saying "this concept model offers intuitive, exhilarating driving experiences." Good start; now follow through.
This concept looks pretty darn cool, with its swept-back design, bold creases, slim lighting elements and requisite large wing. We don't anticipate a version of this will actually come to production, but its styling elements could definitely influence future Impreza or WRX models. Anything to give the brand's cars a bit more edge.
Performance-B has us crossing our fingers
Here's something a bit more realistic. The Performance-B STI is clearly just a slammed Impreza with a big wing, harking back to what a proper WRX STI used to be. It's just missing gold wheels, which is kind of a sin.
The Japanese automaker says the Performance-B "incorporates the assets Subaru has honed over many years, including a horizontally opposed engine and Symmetrical all-wheel drive." That sure sounds like the recipe for a WRX STI to us. Here's hoping this one isn't yet another tease. C'mon, Subaru. Give us something to be stoked about.
Photos by Steven Ewing