Honda Passport vs. Subaru Outback: Which Midsize Two-Row SUV Is Best?

It's been a while since we've come across a Subaru that we really liked. This is usually due to reasons tied to interior quality, driving refinement, and technology that felt dated from the day it was introduced. Enter the new 2026 Subaru Outback, which is coming along with potential fixes for … all of those issues.

That's why when it came to picking a competitor to put it against, we went straight for something awesome: the Honda Passport, which we think is currently the best SUV that the company makes. This Passport is a part of Edmunds' One-Year Road Test fleet, where we keep a vehicle for about a year and 20,000 miles to find out what it's like to live with day-to-day. The Honda has already earned a lot of praise from our staff for its spacious interior, robust powertrain and numerous features.

The question we're trying to answer is straightforward: Has the Outback improved enough to be considered among the best two-row midsize SUVs? Let's find out.