Subaru Outback vs. Subaru Forester Hybrid: Is Bigger Better?



2nd place: 2026 Subaru Forester

Edmunds Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 The good: Lots of standard driving aids; hybrid available; starting price of just over $31,000

Lots of standard driving aids; hybrid available; starting price of just over $31,000 The bad: Poor ride quality; small cargo space compared to rivals

Our biggest problem with the Forester is the driving experience. We gave it a 4.5 out of 10 for its sluggish acceleration and firm ride. The car feels significantly underpowered when merging onto the highway or coming out of turns. If you have the extra $3,200 or so, we recommend going with the hybrid engine. The ride quality is better, and it's a bit quicker to boot. However, the Forester does a good job on unpaved or snowy roads, especially if you spring for the Wilderness trim.



We gave the Forester a 6.5 out of 10 for comfort thanks to its well-padded front seats, wide door openings, and reasonably muted cabin. The engine is usually quiet, but it can get a little snarky when you ask for full power. It's pretty easy to load in a car seat, but the front seats are a little bulky, and it eats into the second-row space. If front seat passengers are taller, you'll probably need to sacrifice a bit of legroom up front to make space for your precious cargo.



What about storing all your things? The center console has big ol’ cupholders, space for smaller items and a large storage space between the seats. Cargo space seems low on paper, but the Forester can hold more than a hybrid Honda CR-V. However, it can't match the space in the Hyundai Tucson. If you need to tow, we recommend stepping up to the Wilderness model, which has an excellent tow rating of 3,500 pounds. Otherwise, you can only drag a middling 1,500 pounds behind the Forester. In all, the Forester earned 6.7 out 10 for storage & cargo.



Although we scored the Forester a 7.8 out of 10 for in-cabin tech, we think the touchscreen is the worst you can get in any SUV currently on sale. The 11.6-inch portrait-oriented screen is big enough and easy to use, but the graphics are fuzzy and dated, and response times are slow. Some climate controls are on the screen as well, which can be frustrating when you're sweating bullets and just want to speed up the fan, but you have to dig through menus to do so. The Forester does have USB-A and C ports scattered about the cabin, and wireless charging is available.



We have driven our One-Year Road Test Forester Hybrid over 6,000 miles and so far have netted just over 30 mpg. And while that is quite a bit worse than its 35 mpg estimate from the EPA, any SUV that can manage over 30 combined is nice to have.

Sure, there is standard all-wheel drive, and the seats are pretty comfortable, but that's not much for a starting price of $31,445. The performance, ride quality and efficiency are all low for the class. Spending the extra money for the hybrid is recommended, but our Limited trim, which lives at the top of the trim walk, is $42,430. There are better ways to spend your money, and that notion is reflected in our value score of 5 out of 10 points.