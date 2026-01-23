Here's Why the Outback Wilderness Doesn't Get Subaru's New Hands-Free Driving Tech

Subaru simply calls its new tech Highway Hands-Free Assist. Similar to systems like General Motors' Super Cruise or Ford's BlueCruise, Subaru's tech uses premapped data to allow you to take your hands off the wheel on certain roads when cruising at highway speeds. Highway Hands-Free Assist uses the same mapping information that GM uses for Super Cruise, meaning it works on hundreds of thousands of miles of roads in the United States.

But here's the catch: Right now, Highway Hands-Free Assist is only available on the top-trim Outback Touring, though it can be paired with both of the SUV's available engines. The main reason comes down to pricing; adding the hardware and software necessary to enable such a system isn't cheap. As a result, it's limited to the Tourings because they sit at the tippy top of the Outback range.

The Outback Wilderness, which can actually end up being more expensive than the Touring — once you add niceties like ventilated seats, a big sunroof and a 360-degree view camera system — doesn't get this tech because that would only push the price further skyward. When a loaded Outback Wilderness costs north of $50,000, adding another few thousand dollars to the price tag makes it a hard sell.