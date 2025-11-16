- I'm protecting my Subaru BRZ project car's purple finish with Xpel paint protection film.
- The film's thickness makes it far more laborious to install, but it's key to its strength.
- If taken care of correctly, it should last me over 10 years, which Xpel backs up with a decade-long warranty.
My Subaru BRZ Got $11,000 Worth of Modifications and You Can't Even Tell
And believe it or not, that's the point
Seeing my brand-new car in pieces shook me far more than I'd expected. Its headlights sat inside its open trunk as its door panels and exterior trim pieces lay neatly organized on a table nearby. It wasn't long ago that this purple little two-door evolved from a set of parts in Subaru's Gunma assembly plant in Japan and crossed the Pacific aboard a massive car carrier. Yet here it sits, partially disassembled yet again, this time at Protective Film Solutions in Santa Ana, California.
Of course, I knew that the process of applying paint protection film, or PPF, would be laborious, but seeing just how much has to come off to ensure that the film is not only applied correctly but that it has the best chance to survive the 10 years it's warranted for was still shockingly extensive. To understand why I chose to make PPF my first modification, why I decided to collaborate with Xpel specifically on this project and, ultimately, whether this is something you should consider for your project car, let's go back in time.
Full disclosure: Xpel supplied all of the products used for this upgrade and paid for their installation. This article is our firsthand account; Edmunds does not accept paid editorial content.
When I bought this Subaru BRZ back in August, I did it with the sole goal of making it my dual-purpose road and track car. And for the most part, that goal remains unchanged. However, the balance now skews more toward the latter as I spend more of my time on the Edmunds test track, looping electric cars for the Edmunds EV Range Test, and traveling between first-drive events (with the Ioniq 6 N in South Korea being the latest). I don't have as much downtime as I used to, so if I'm going for a drive, I'm picking a track day over a canyon run every time.
The problem is, of course, that taking your car to the track exposes it to far greater wear and tear than commuting or even a twisty mountain road drive. Go off course while chasing faster lap times, and you'll often see gravel shoot up, bouncing against your paint as you slide to a stop. Parts routinely fly off other cars, and whether you run over them or they simply smack your car on their way down to earth, the first thing they make contact with is your paint.
Before making any other modifications to this car, I reached out to Xpel, one of the world's largest manufacturers of paint protection film, to protect my BRZ's Galaxy Purple Pearl paint. And given my intentions for this BRZ, Xpel's product experts recommended throwing the kitchen sink at it, so that's precisely what Protective Film Solutions did a few weeks after my initial call.
Xpel suggested that I opt for the thickest version of its Ultimate Plus series film in 10-mil form (the standard version is 8-mil thick). And if you thought that it's short for "millimeters," you're not alone. I may or may not have initially assumed my car would wear 10-millimeter-thick film. Instead, one "mil" equals one-thousandth of an inch, or 0.001 inches. Yet as unbelievably thin as that may seem, there's enough material to create an effective barrier against the outside world that's practically invisible. And, in the case of a majority of Xpel's films, it has self-healing properties, meaning that minor scratches or swirl marks can vanish just by letting the film warm up under direct sunlight.
The best way to think of paint protection film is like a screen protector you'd install on your smartphone. It's not meant to be indestructible; instead, it serves as a sacrificial layer between the rocks and road debris that always seem to hone in on a perfect paint surface and the finish itself. So, the thicker the film, the more protection you get.
PPF doesn't just vary in thickness, however. Within Xpel's lineup, the Ultimate Fusion line features a hydrophobic topcoat that repels water. The Stealth line offers the same protection as the standard protection film, but instead of being perfectly clear, it gives your paint a matte finish. The latest addition is the Color line, which combines the protection benefits of PPF with the color-changing qualities of a vinyl wrap. That last one is particularly exciting, as due to vinyl's inherent thinness (between 2 mil and 4 mil on average), you used to have to first change a car's color, then throw PPF on top of that to protect it.
The whole installation process was swift, taking a week to complete. I dropped my BRZ off on a Friday, and the following Tuesday, I popped by for a visit and saw my disassembled sports car for the first time. While chatting with the installer actively working on my car, he mentioned how vital it is to take a vehicle slightly apart to ensure that the film can tuck neatly behind the edges so the end result is virtually invisible. However, before we reach this point, an authorized installer will thoroughly inspect the car's paint to determine if it might need correction. Given the film's clear nature, imperfections on the surface will be both visible and locked in behind the PPF.
Alongside the bodywork's protection, Xpel also recommended covering my Subaru's headlights and windshield. It's essential to note that while it's technically possible, you shouldn't apply double-layered windshield PPF with a tint because each layer introduces an inherent level of distortion and stacking them could result in a fuzzy view. Thankfully, I was still able to have Xpel's Nano-Ceramic tint applied to the BRZ's side windows and rear glass. From there, Protective Film Solutions applied Xpel's Fusion Plus ceramic coating to the entire exterior of the car, including its wheels.
If all of this sounds like overkill, I agree. The "yes, I'll have one of everything" approach isn't right for most people, especially when you consider its cost. However, PPF's advantage is that it doesn't require an all-or-nothing approach. You can wrap just the high-impact areas of your car, such as its front end. And if your car isn't exposed to racing or job site-type scenarios where full coverage is advantageous, you don't even need to spring for the thickest film offered. They're certainly there should you need or want them, but the film's flexibility means you can customize its application to suit your specific needs.
Of course, there's the big elephant in the room: price. Several factors contribute to the cost, including the size of your car, the amount of coverage you want, and the thickness of the film itself — thicker films are more labor-intensive and time-consuming to install. Given that most installers charge by the hour, this results in increased costs. Still, here's a breakdown of my BRZ's installation costs so you can get a sense of what to expect.
2025 Subaru BRZ paint protection film cost
Complete vehicle coverage using Ultimate Plus 10
$8,735
|Ceramic coating using Fusion Premium
|$1,000
|Wheel and brake caliper ceramic coating
|$600
|Windshield protection
|$800
|Window tint using XR Plus
|$525
|Total cost
|$11,660
Yup, my Subaru BRZ received a third of its value in paint protection film. And if you're wondering just how long Xpel's PPF should last, it's backed up by a 10-year warranty. However, as I chat with other staff members at Protective Film Solutions, they assure me that the film itself can last up to 15 years when well cared for, meaning frequent washes and limited sun exposure. Additionally, unlike older films, this newest generation is more resistant to yellowing. It is also designed to be easily removed without damaging the paint underneath.
I've dealt with paint protection film in the past, but I wasn't quite prepared for just how impressive the results of this project would be. While Subaru's paint is far from the industry's worst, my BRZ wasn't exactly born in the halls of Mercedes-Benz's Manufaktur customization wing.
Yet with the film and its supporting ceramic coat installed, this little two-door is unbelievably shiny, now sporting a mirror finish on all body panels. However, the biggest surprise was how much the film allowed its Galaxy Purple Pearl paint to actually appear purple rather than black or dark blue, as it had mainly done before.
Since it's easy for such an extensive project to look great fresh out of its installation, I'm going to let the BRZ's track days stress-test Xpel's film and report back in about a year. Will it hold up? Every product expert I've spoken to, both within and outside of Xpel, certainly thinks so.