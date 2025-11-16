My Subaru BRZ Got $11,000 Worth of Modifications and You Can't Even Tell

When I bought this Subaru BRZ back in August, I did it with the sole goal of making it my dual-purpose road and track car. And for the most part, that goal remains unchanged. However, the balance now skews more toward the latter as I spend more of my time on the Edmunds test track, looping electric cars for the Edmunds EV Range Test, and traveling between first-drive events (with the Ioniq 6 N in South Korea being the latest). I don't have as much downtime as I used to, so if I'm going for a drive, I'm picking a track day over a canyon run every time.

The problem is, of course, that taking your car to the track exposes it to far greater wear and tear than commuting or even a twisty mountain road drive. Go off course while chasing faster lap times, and you'll often see gravel shoot up, bouncing against your paint as you slide to a stop. Parts routinely fly off other cars, and whether you run over them or they simply smack your car on their way down to earth, the first thing they make contact with is your paint.