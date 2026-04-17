We Own a Ford F-150, Expedition, Subaru Forester and BMW X3: Here's What We Like (and Don't) About Each

Months in fleet: 8

Odometer: 10,563 miles

The new Subaru Forester Hybrid is a perfect example of trade-offs. We like how much space it offers, especially for rear-row occupants; the hybrid is delivering just over 30 miles per gallon on average; and on the daily bump and grind, the Forester usually slips into the background because of its no-fuss vibe. That said, it is far from perfect.

The infotainment system in the Forester doesn't just feel several generations old; it is downright bad. The system is laggy, takes forever to boot, and frequently takes multiple seconds to respond to your inputs — not great when it's 95 degrees outside and you really need to blast the A/C. The infotainment is our biggest issue with the Forester, and it really holds this car back from being a genuinely recommendable all-rounder.