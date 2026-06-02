- What's new: The electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II gets 18% more driving range, 14% shorter charging times, more power and torque, and new interior and exterior customization options.
- Why it matters: The Spectre is Rolls-Royce's first EV, and these updates make it easier to live with without changing the quiet, ultra-luxury character that defines the car.
- Edmunds says: More range and faster charging are the most useful upgrades here, while the Black Badge's extra power and expanded Bespoke choices will appeal to buyers who want the most exclusive version of Rolls-Royce's electric coupe.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II Adds Range and Power Without Changing Its Lavish Style
Rolls-Royce's electric coupe gets a useful round of updates while staying focused on silence, comfort and customization
Rolls-Royce unveiled the Spectre in 2022 as its first fully electric production car and a statement that battery power could suit the brand's quiet, effortless style of luxury. Now the updated Spectre Series II builds on that idea with more range, shorter charging times and expanded customization, while the Black Badge version becomes the most powerful Rolls-Royce yet.
More range, more power
The luxury automaker says revised battery cell technology increases the Spectre Series II's estimated driving range by 18% to 390 miles on the European WLTP cycle, while charging times drop by 14%. U.S. EPA numbers will likely be a bit lower and are still TBD.
The regular Spectre Series II now produces 593 horsepower and 749 lb-ft of torque. The Black Badge variant goes further, with 671 hp available through its Infinity mode and up to 811 lb-ft of torque in Spirited mode. Rolls-Royce calls it the most powerful car the brand has made.
In previous testing, we already found the Spectre to be quicker than its size suggests: A Black Badge Spectre reached 60 mph in 3.9 seconds at the Edmunds test track despite weighing about three tons. The extra output may not turn the Spectre into a sports car, but it should add to the sense of effortless acceleration that matters most in a Rolls-Royce.
The opulent design stays familiar
The Spectre's long fastback shape, split headlights and broad grille all carry over, and that makes sense. Rolls-Royce buyers tend to care about presence, and the Spectre already delivers plenty of it. The new Series II adds an Ethereal Blue paint color and newly designed 23-inch forged wheels.
Black Badge models get a darker look through a new Iced Black exterior treatment. It gives the grille surround, door handles, Spirit of Ecstasy, and other brightwork a matte finish, though the grille vanes remain polished so the car still reads as a Rolls-Royce at a glance.
Inside, the Series II focuses heavily on personalization. New options include Duality Twill, a bamboo-based rayon fabric with up to 2.6 million stitches, and Placed Perforation leather that uses thousands of tiny holes to create artwork in the seats. There is also a new clock display inspired by aviation instruments and a full-width illuminated fascia graphic.
We loved the Spectre for its quiet cabin, isolated ride and lavish interior, and even found it to be the quietest vehicle Edmunds has measured with a sound meter. The main drawbacks remain visibility, cargo space and price, but those are all characteristics that aren't that important in the ultra-luxury segment.
Spectre owners are actually driving it
Interestingly, Rolls-Royce says Spectre has become more than a showpiece for many of its buyers, which is rather surprising. The electric coupe was the brand's second best-selling model globally in 2025, and owner data helped shape the Series II updates. According to the British automaker, the typical Spectre is the second Rolls-Royce in a seven-car garage, but it still averages about 4,000 miles a year, similar to other two-door models such as the Wraith, Dawn and Phantom Coupe.
Most owners charge at home and often drive the Spectre alone, which supports the brand's view that it has become a more personal, driver-focused Rolls-Royce. One European owner has reportedly covered more than 30,000 miles in two years, suggesting the Spectre's quiet electric character has made it easier to use more often than a traditional ultra-luxury coupe.