Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II Adds Range and Power Without Changing Its Lavish Style

More range, more power

The luxury automaker says revised battery cell technology increases the Spectre Series II's estimated driving range by 18% to 390 miles on the European WLTP cycle, while charging times drop by 14%. U.S. EPA numbers will likely be a bit lower and are still TBD.

The regular Spectre Series II now produces 593 horsepower and 749 lb-ft of torque. The Black Badge variant goes further, with 671 hp available through its Infinity mode and up to 811 lb-ft of torque in Spirited mode. Rolls-Royce calls it the most powerful car the brand has made.

In previous testing, we already found the Spectre to be quicker than its size suggests: A Black Badge Spectre reached 60 mph in 3.9 seconds at the Edmunds test track despite weighing about three tons. The extra output may not turn the Spectre into a sports car, but it should add to the sense of effortless acceleration that matters most in a Rolls-Royce.