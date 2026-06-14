Rivian Is Speeding Up Service Times, Doubling Service Centers

— Park City, Utah

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe thinks the R2 is the first and only real alternative to the Tesla Model Y. I've now driven Rivian's newest EV, and while Scaringe might be a little biased, I see where he's coming from. It's excellent. But that won't mean anything if living with one — especially getting it serviced — is a huge hassle.

At the R2 media drive event in Utah last week, Scaringe told me that one of the company's blind spots when it launched the R1T and the R1S was service centers — or lack thereof.

"[The] Pacific Northwest area was one that we were really under capacity … there were times where for a noncritical service action, so not something that was grounding the vehicle, but let's say a rattle, it would take 50 days to get a service appointment," Scaringe said. How a brand takes care of a vehicle after its release is a crucial part of the customer experience, and that's a long time to wait to fix a rattle.