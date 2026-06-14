- What's new: Rivian is fixing its problem with long waits for service appointments.
- Why it matters: The launch of the R2 means it's going to have a lot more cars on the road, and it needs to be able to cope with the added load.
- Edmunds says: If you want an R2, this is an important part of the ownership experience.
Rivian Is Speeding Up Service Times, Doubling Service Centers
Owning a Rivian used to involve long waits for service. CEO RJ Scaringe says those days are gone.
— Park City, Utah
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe thinks the R2 is the first and only real alternative to the Tesla Model Y. I've now driven Rivian's newest EV, and while Scaringe might be a little biased, I see where he's coming from. It's excellent. But that won't mean anything if living with one — especially getting it serviced — is a huge hassle.
At the R2 media drive event in Utah last week, Scaringe told me that one of the company's blind spots when it launched the R1T and the R1S was service centers — or lack thereof.
"[The] Pacific Northwest area was one that we were really under capacity … there were times where for a noncritical service action, so not something that was grounding the vehicle, but let's say a rattle, it would take 50 days to get a service appointment," Scaringe said. How a brand takes care of a vehicle after its release is a crucial part of the customer experience, and that's a long time to wait to fix a rattle.
Fast-forward to 2026 and the company has lowered wait times to a day or two in most of its locations. Scaringe says that's still not enough. "Our goal was to have service wait times down to a couple of days across all of our service locations, all regions at the time of [the R2's] launch," he said.
But the R2 is likely going to sell vastly more units than both the R1T and R1S ever did — it's much cheaper ($45,000-$60,000) and that makes it accessible to a much wider swath of buyers. That means there are going to be a lot more people who need their cars serviced. Rivian has a plan for that, too.
"We have now over a hundred different service locations that's going to grow to roughly double that through 2027," Scaringe said. "And we're becoming much more efficient running and scaling our service centers as well." Not only will Rivian double the number of places you can get one of its cars serviced over the next 18 months, but it will also run them more efficiently.
"There's some cool things we want to show off, but think of service with the benefit of a lot of really helpful AI. So you have super technicians." Scaringe went on to note that he doesn’t mean guys in super suits moving tons at a time — "not quite Iron Man level" — but that AI will be used to help technicians diagnose problems faster and make them better at their jobs thanks to the help of greater knowledge of Rivian's products.
That should make owning and living with a Rivian a much simpler proposition in the future. Shorter wait times, faster services, and very little fussing with loaners or not having your car for months at a time.