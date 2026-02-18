- The Rivian R1T earns the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck award for the second year in a row.
- Dual-, Tri- and Quad-Motor powertrains offer a variety of driving range and performance.
- Our highly recommended runner-up is the GMC Sierra EV.
Rivian R1T: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck 2026
Stylish, capable and incredibly powerful
"Any way you slice it, the Rivian R1T is a powerhouse. From its tech to its literal abundance of power, this electric pickup truck is fast, capable off-road, and the best-looking in its class."
— Gabriel Vega Cortés, editor, vehicle testing
Why did the R1T win?
The Rivian R1T is undoubtedly a stylish electric pickup. And in the years since its debut, Rivian has addressed numerous bugs and refined the R1T to the point where it's the first electric pickup we recommend. It is impressively quick and boasts sharp handling, and with the Max battery pack, it's the most powerful electric truck on sale today. The Rivian went 390 miles on a single charge in the Edmunds EV Range Test and scored a 7.9 Edmunds Rating out of 10. It isn't cheap at $72,885, but the R1T can be a great value.
Highly Recommended
This is the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 honorable mention we’d also recommend to our friends and family.
2026 GMC Sierra EV
If you don't want to throw down $75K on a pickup, may we recommend the GMC Sierra EV? Don't worry: You can spend gobs of money on an ultra-luxe version of the truck. However, the base model comes well equipped and starts at $64,495. The extended-range and Max Range models went a whopping 429 miles and 507 miles on a single charge, respectively, in the Edmunds EV Range Test, and the Sierra EV earned a 7.2 Edmunds Rating too.