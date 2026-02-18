Rivian R1T: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck 2026

Why did the R1T win?

The Rivian R1T is undoubtedly a stylish electric pickup. And in the years since its debut, Rivian has addressed numerous bugs and refined the R1T to the point where it's the first electric pickup we recommend. It is impressively quick and boasts sharp handling, and with the Max battery pack, it's the most powerful electric truck on sale today. The Rivian went 390 miles on a single charge in the Edmunds EV Range Test and scored a 7.9 Edmunds Rating out of 10. It isn't cheap at $72,885, but the R1T can be a great value.