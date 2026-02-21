2026 Rivian R1T Dual Standard vs. Tesla Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive: Comparing Entry-Level E-Trucks

In a world of crazy-power electric pickup trucks, the less muscular, less expensive models are often overlooked. Tesla's Cyberbeast and the Rivian R1T Quad steal the headlines with big horsepower numbers — four digits in the Rivian's case — and nutty acceleration, but we wanted to look at what you get with the base versions of each truck. That pits the Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive against the R1T Dual Standard. Because maybe you don't actually need 1,000-plus horsepower.

Power and efficiency

The R1T Dual Standard's 533 hp and the Cybertruck AWD's 600-hp rating aren't exactly meager totals. That said, these trucks' powertrains have a lot of mass to overcome. Both pickups use a pair of electric motors, one at each axle, to provide all-wheel drive.

Acceleration numbers show that they have more than enough grunt. In Edmunds' testing, the dual-motor Cybertruck hit 60 mph in 4.0 seconds, whereas an R1T Dual managed that in just 3.6 seconds. We now remind you that these are the least powerful models in their respective lineups.