- Tesla's Cybertruck bucks a lot of truck norms, especially when it comes to design.
- The Rivian R1T is conventional by comparison but packs a few neat tricks.
- Which electric pickup best fits your lifestyle?
2026 Rivian R1T Dual Standard vs. Tesla Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive: Comparing Entry-Level E-Trucks
Even these base models have plenty to offer
In a world of crazy-power electric pickup trucks, the less muscular, less expensive models are often overlooked. Tesla's Cyberbeast and the Rivian R1T Quad steal the headlines with big horsepower numbers — four digits in the Rivian's case — and nutty acceleration, but we wanted to look at what you get with the base versions of each truck. That pits the Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive against the R1T Dual Standard. Because maybe you don't actually need 1,000-plus horsepower.
Power and efficiency
The R1T Dual Standard's 533 hp and the Cybertruck AWD's 600-hp rating aren't exactly meager totals. That said, these trucks' powertrains have a lot of mass to overcome. Both pickups use a pair of electric motors, one at each axle, to provide all-wheel drive.
Acceleration numbers show that they have more than enough grunt. In Edmunds' testing, the dual-motor Cybertruck hit 60 mph in 4.0 seconds, whereas an R1T Dual managed that in just 3.6 seconds. We now remind you that these are the least powerful models in their respective lineups.
The Tesla gets a clearer win in terms of EPA range estimates. Miles per charge for the Rivian depend on whether you choose the 20-inch or 22-inch wheels; interestingly, the larger wheels come with the higher range estimate — it's less about rotating mass and more about the type of tire that's paired with each wheel size. Rivian also offers larger packs for more money. It should be noted that in the Edmunds EV Range Test, versions of each truck have fallen short of their EPA estimates.
And those numbers go out the window when you hook up a trailer. The Tesla and the Rivian are both rated to pull 11,000 pounds, but probably not very far between recharges. Both trucks have adjustable air suspensions; max ground clearance is 16 inches for the Cybertruck, while the R1T can avoid obstacles as tall as 14.9 inches.
If you attempt to ford the river, make sure it's no deeper than 43.1 inches for the Rivian and 32.0 inches for the Cybertruck. Otherwise, water gets in and/or bad electrical things happen. The Tesla even has a Wade mode that preps the truck for water sport by raising it all the way up and pressurizing the battery pack.
Spec
R1T Dual Standard
Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive
|Motors
|two electric motors
|two electric motors
|Horsepower
|533 hp
|600 hp
|Torque
|610 lb-ft
|N/A
|Transmission
|one-speed direct drive
|one-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|AWD
|AWD
|Range
|258-270 miles
|325 miles
Interior
Those hopefully dry interiors are very close in most passenger-centric measurements. The only major divergence is in rear legroom, where the Cybertruck has a 4.3-inch advantage.
The Rivian wins on cargo capacity, both for volume and accessibility. Both trucks have a front trunk — the R1T's is much larger. The Tesla adds some capacity in a bin under the bed floor (which is inaccessible if you have something in the bed), whereas Rivian has its gear tunnel pass-through, located between the cab and the bed. The compartment's fold-down doors double as seats or steps to access the roof. Neat.
These cabins are not, however, similar in design. Just look at them. The Rivian's is more conventional but tends toward luxury in design and materials. The Cybertruck's interior, like its exterior, is hyper-angular. It's an austere design with a dash of Tron when the ambient light lines are on.
Spec
R1T
Cybertruck
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|41.1 / 39.7 in
|41.7 / 39.0 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|41.4 / 36.6 in
|41.1 / 40.9 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|Cargo volume (behind 2nd row)
|11.7 cu ft (gear tunnel)
|3.4 cu ft (bed lower storage compartment)
|Frunk
|11.1 cu ft
|7.1 cu ft
You'll also note the Tesla's steering yoke, which is fully steer-by-wire — meaning there's no physical connection between the wheels and the steering implement — and therefore transmits no information to the driver's hands. It takes some getting used to and often requires mid-turn corrections. Rivian uses an old-fashioned steering wheel, and it's even round. How novel in 2026.
Technology and safety equipment
Speaking of convention, Tesla ignores it by putting everything on one center-mounted touchscreen. This 18.5-inch slab presents driving info like speed alongside all of the usual infotainment functions. It even controls gear selection, unless you enable the feature that tries to guess which way you want to go — drive or reverse — when you press the brake pedal. It isn't always correct.
Rivian, also reliant on touchscreen controls, fits a 15.6-inch touchscreen and another smaller display in front of the driver. That setup is our preference. In both cases, aiming the air vents is done through the center screen. Why? Physical controls are much better and, for truck users who might actually work with their hands and need gloves, this is a far more realistic and easy-to-use solution.
Neither Tesla nor Rivian has embraced Apple CarPlay or Android Auto phone integration. Fortunately, their respective infotainment software is usable, even attractive in the Rivian, despite too many functions requiring taps instead of using real switchgear.
Both automakers have gone big on advanced driver aids. There are cameras that show what's in your blind spot and what's around the vehicle when parking. Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is now available for a monthly fee, while Rivian is rolling out its own hands-free driving system, Universal Hands-Free.
Trims and pricing
Tesla prices fluctuate, but as of this writing, the Cybertruck AWD costs $82,235, including destination and order fees. The base price for an R1T Dual Standard is $72,285. (Choosing the Large battery adds $7,000 while the Max pack costs $14,000, and you also get more features with either.)
Neither truck is cheap, but the Rivian gets the nod for value. That said, if you want a wedge-shaped pickup from a dystopian future, you'll have to pay the price for the Tesla and we weren't going to make you choose otherwise.