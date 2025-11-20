Edmunds U-Drags: Rivian R1S Tri Max vs. Lucid Gravity Grand Touring

Two American upstarts are going head-to-head in this edition of Edmunds U-Drags. The Rivian R1S Tri Max recently got a face-lift, and it now makes a frankly crazy 850 horsepower and more than 1,100 lb-ft of torque. The Lucid Gravity is a little down on power, making "just" 828 hp and 909 lb-ft of torque.

Both of these SUVs weigh more than three tons, but the Rivan has an extra 600 pounds to lug around. There is a Rivian with another motor that makes even more power, but these two have power-to-weight ratios within tenths of each other. Which is going to be faster on our U-Drags course? You'll have to watch to find out.