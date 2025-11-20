Edmunds U-Drags: Rivian R1S Tri Max vs. Lucid Gravity Grand Touring

Big cars, big power, big speed

Edmunds U-Drags: Rivian R1S Tri Max vs. Lucid Gravity Grand Touring
  • Two big fully electric SUVs are going head-to-head in our latest episode of U-Drags.
  • The Rivian R1S Tri Max and Lucid Gravity Grand Touring are mega powerful and super quick.
  • So which is quickest? Watch the video below to find out. 

Two American upstarts are going head-to-head in this edition of Edmunds U-Drags. The Rivian R1S Tri Max recently got a face-lift, and it now makes a frankly crazy 850 horsepower and more than 1,100 lb-ft of torque. The Lucid Gravity is a little down on power, making "just" 828 hp and 909 lb-ft of torque.

Both of these SUVs weigh more than three tons, but the Rivan has an extra 600 pounds to lug around. There is a Rivian with another motor that makes even more power, but these two have power-to-weight ratios within tenths of each other. Which is going to be faster on our U-Drags course? You'll have to watch to find out. 

by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

