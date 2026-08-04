This Half-and-Half R1S Shows Just How Seriously Rivian Takes Paint

Paint. It's not typically something you think about until you've just moved into a new home or, in Rivian's case, are building a car company. During the launch of the Rivian R2, I found out just how much effort the brand puts into something that seems so simple. CEO RJ Scaringe is unabashedly enthusiastic about his job at Rivian and how the brand looks to the outside world, but that all starts with cars most people will never see.

Chatting about the company’s design choices, Rivian’s CEO's face lit up: “You’ll think this is cool,” he said, reaching into his pocket. He handed me his phone, showing me a photo of an R1S painted two different colors split down the middle. “I got the boys from school in it,” he beamed. “Jeff wasn’t happy,” he laughed. It was cool, and it instantly made an impression.

At any automaker, paint color choices are important. It is, arguably, the impression a car makes. If someone asked you what color Ferraris are, you’d say red, and Mercedes-Benz a metallic silver. At Rivian, making an impression through color is important to everyone, from Scaringe and chief design officer Jeff Hammoud, to the people working in the design labs.