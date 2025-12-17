- Universal Hands-Free will be available to second-gen R1S and R1T owners in early 2026.
- The system can operate on 3.5 million miles of North American roadways, and not just highways.
- I sampled a development version of the feature and came away impressed.
Rivian's New Autonomous Driving Tech Is Boring. Here's Why That's a Good Thing
In which we go for an uneventful ride in a Rivian R1S equipped with the company's new hands-free driving tech
Rivian has big autonomy plans. The next phase of the journey brings no-hands driving beyond the highway and onto any street with visible lane markings. Today, the R1S and R1T can handle about 135,000 miles of North American divided highways without driver input. With the Universal Hands-Free update coming in early 2026, that expands to 3.5 million miles of roadways. (For reference, GM's Super Cruise can currently be used on around 750,000 miles.)
Where we're going, roads don't need maps
One advantage of Rivian's system is that it doesn't require a high-definition map of every road to operate. Instead, Universal Hands-Free (not to be confused with a generic Bluetooth headset) makes its own map as it goes along using the onboard sensor suite — in the R1's case, a bunch of cameras, radar units and ultrasonic sensors.
The Rivian Autonomy Platform's Large Driving Model (LDM) is trained end-to-end through reinforcement learning — think of it as an AI-powered feedback loop. The Autonomy Data Recorder does what its name implies, turning driving into data that gets uploaded to the Rivian Cloud. Customer vehicles provide so-called ground truth and can phone home to Rivian when at rest to share any interesting findings. Preset triggers activate when edge cases are detected, and Rivian can send more triggers to the vehicles outside of over-the-air updates. Once the data is analyzed and changes to the LDM are validated, an updated model arrives as part of Rivian's monthly OTA cadence. The same system will power upcoming R2 models that add lidar for more accurate sensing.
Rivian can also send its in-progress features to customer cars and run them in the background, comparing human driving to the system's inferences in what it calls Apprentice mode as a sort of check without the vehicle taking over.
The best demos are non-events
I sampled the latest iteration from the passenger seat. Rivian's plotted course took me on suburban streets around the company's Palo Alto campus. I traveled in a waypoint-defined loop for the purposes of the demo, but the final product will be capable of point-to-point travel, with the vehicle handling acceleration, braking, steering and the turn signals from start to finish. I rode in a second-generation R1S that was stock aside from the development software it was running.
My safety driver selected the route in the nav system, pulled onto the street, and triple-clicked the right stalk to activate hands-free mode. We were off at about 30 mph.
Since the system is trained on how humans would drive on a similar road, the vehicle ended up speeding a little; I noted the biggest difference on a downhill section with a 35-mph speed limit where the car let itself reach 40 mph. It also ever so slightly rolled a stop sign instead of coming to a complete halt. This behavior is tunable and doesn't necessarily represent the final product. The vision is to offer different driving styles, similar to Rivian's current Highway Assist feature and Tesla's automated systems.
In a word, the experience was boring. For this kind of demonstration, boring is good. The car didn't do anything unexpected and generally behaved like a human driver, albeit a cautious one adept at silky smooth stops. Like other well-executed autonomy systems, it's so uneventful that you don't initially notice how impressive it really is.
The demo was conducted in highly favorable conditions: clear, well-marked roads in daylight with no precipitation in the air or on the ground. If snow obscures the lines or they're faded or simply nonexistent, the system is supposed to gracefully hand control back to the driver. The R1's driver monitoring camera will trigger a nag if you take your eyes off the road, just like it does today with Highway Assist.
Buy now, don't pay again later
Rivian will provide Universal Hands-Free for, well, free to R1 owners from launch until March of next year. After that, it requires either a $49.99 monthly Autonomy+ subscription or owners can opt to buy Autonomy+ for a one-time fee of $2,500.
More updates will follow but may require a lidar-equipped R2 — first eyes-free operation, and then in the future Personal L4, which is like having your own robotaxi at your beck and call. (Rivian is also exploring ride share applications but not with customer-owned vehicles.) The current plan is to grandfather in those folks who purchase Autonomy+ outright, giving them new functionality when it's added at no extra charge. The entry price will likely rise once the feature set expands. It's almost the opposite of Tesla's Full Self-Driving pricing, which has fluctuated over the years but has always represented an investment in a future that hasn't quite arrived.
Rivian has some more testing and development to do. Once the final product launches, we'll have to revisit Universal Hands-Free and put it through its paces. If things go well, it will continue to be boring.