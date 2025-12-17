Rivian's New Autonomous Driving Tech Is Boring. Here's Why That's a Good Thing

Rivian has big autonomy plans. The next phase of the journey brings no-hands driving beyond the highway and onto any street with visible lane markings. Today, the R1S and R1T can handle about 135,000 miles of North American divided highways without driver input. With the Universal Hands-Free update coming in early 2026, that expands to 3.5 million miles of roadways. (For reference, GM's Super Cruise can currently be used on around 750,000 miles.)

Where we're going, roads don't need maps

One advantage of Rivian's system is that it doesn't require a high-definition map of every road to operate. Instead, Universal Hands-Free (not to be confused with a generic Bluetooth headset) makes its own map as it goes along using the onboard sensor suite — in the R1's case, a bunch of cameras, radar units and ultrasonic sensors.

The Rivian Autonomy Platform's Large Driving Model (LDM) is trained end-to-end through reinforcement learning — think of it as an AI-powered feedback loop. The Autonomy Data Recorder does what its name implies, turning driving into data that gets uploaded to the Rivian Cloud. Customer vehicles provide so-called ground truth and can phone home to Rivian when at rest to share any interesting findings. Preset triggers activate when edge cases are detected, and Rivian can send more triggers to the vehicles outside of over-the-air updates. Once the data is analyzed and changes to the LDM are validated, an updated model arrives as part of Rivian's monthly OTA cadence. The same system will power upcoming R2 models that add lidar for more accurate sensing.

Rivian can also send its in-progress features to customer cars and run them in the background, comparing human driving to the system's inferences in what it calls Apprentice mode as a sort of check without the vehicle taking over.