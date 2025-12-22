It's in the forthcoming products from the brand's joint venture with the Volkswagen Group where this emergent consultancy-esque role will perhaps be put to its greatest test. The initiative is intended to develop new, technologically sophisticated architecture and software platforms for a suite of forthcoming vehicles for both Rivian and VW. But while the underpinnings will be based on Rivian's advanced know-how in the EV category, those vehicles produced under the VW Group need to feel adherent to their individual brands.

"That's interesting because, then, what defines that brand identity?" Hammoud asks. "You could say, 'Well they're just sharing the underlying architecture.' But look at companies like Google, where you have examples of Android in many different platforms. Our question is: How do you create some of that, and what does it mean to aid in the design of that?"

This could get concerning when and if this cross-collaboration potentially becomes muddled and lacks proper differentiation. But Hammoud and his team feel aware of this dilemma. "We wouldn't want a Rivian to feel like a Porsche or a Volkswagen or an Audi, or vice versa. If we're the technology behind it, depending on how you skin it and how you change it, it can really change the experience. So that shouldn't be something that people should really feel," Hammoud says. "But that goes into more of a discussion of how does Rivian, as a brand, say, 'Actually, this is something we're happy with sharing.' Where, in contrast, this is ours."