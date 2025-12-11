- Rivian designed its own silicon chips to power an improved autonomy system.
- The R2 will be available with lidar sensors for even better hands-free performance.
- Drivers will soon be able to chat with the Rivian Assistant and get AI help in detecting vehicle issues.
Rivian Goes All-In on Autonomy: In-House Chips, Lidar and an AI Helper That Handles Diagnostics
The EV maker plans to take a big step forward in autonomy thanks to hardware and software advancements
At its first Autonomy & AI Day celebration, Rivian announced some big updates to its onboard processing and sensing hardware to improve autonomy capabilities, as well as the addition of an AI-based voice assistant and AI-backed diagnostics. This jam-packed event is certainly true to its name.
In-house chips
Key ingredient No. 1 is custom silicon. The first-generation Rivian Autonomy Processor (RAP1) chip powers the third iteration of the company's Autonomy Compute Module (ACM3). The architectural updates are aimed at eventually unlocking Level 4 autonomy, which means hands-off and eyes-off operation.
Nerdy ACM3 details: 5-nanometer processing, 1,600 trillion operations per second, integrates processing and memory into one module, uses an in-house developed AI compiler and platform software. The system can handle 5 billion pixels per second and features RivLink, a proprietary low-latency interconnect that allows multiple chips to combine forces for increased processing power.
Lidar coming to R2
The extra computing power in turn allowed Rivian to add a lidar sensor to its upcoming R2 midsize SUV. Lidar creates a point cloud view that tells the vehicle the shape of its surroundings, from which it can infer the speeds of other vehicles and pedestrians. This additional modality will join the cameras, ultrasonic sensors and radar units that are already part of Rivian's sensing suite.
Yes, the demonstrator vehicle is stickered up to look like R2-D2. Cute. The new sensor doesn't pop up on a telescoping pole (wouldn't that have been cool?) but is located at the forward edge of the roof just above the windshield, providing an optimal forward view.
The new hardware and lidar sensor won't be available on the R2 from launch but should roll out toward the end of 2026. The second-generation R1 platform, meanwhile, sticks with a pair of Nvidia Drive Orin processors and its current sensor suite.
Upgraded hands-free driving for R1
Rivian also shared a little bit more about its autonomy software. It's trained on what the company calls its Large Driving Model, which is similar to the large language models used in AI apps like ChatGPT. Rivian says this uses Group-Relative Policy Optimization applied to huge datasets to teach its vehicles how to drive. This end-to-end system is designed to improve itself over time using data from the deployed fleet.
Second-gen R1T trucks and R1S SUVs will get a Universal Hands-Free driving mode available on 3.5 million miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada that include highways as well as secondary roads with clearly painted lines. Access will be through an Autonomy+ package that can be purchased for $2,500 outright or subscribed to for $49.99 per month. The company has promised to make improvements to Gen 2 R1 as well as R2 hands-free software, ultimately providing point-to-point eyes-off operation.
AI for everyone
As for artificial intelligence, Rivian plans to embed it into all aspects of its business. Starting early next year, drivers of both generations of R1 will meet the Rivian Assistant. It's a voice interface that can leverage multiple models for natural-language control and will integrate with third-party apps, the first being Google Calendar. From launch, the conversational voice interface will handle tasks like providing an idea of the user's schedule and navigating to the person's next appointment.
Service technicians will also benefit from AI as a helper in finding and diagnosing issues. In the future, the same tech will show up in the Rivian app to allow owners to diagnose issues directly.
There's a lot to understand here, and we'll be getting some hands-on time later today to better suss out the details, so stay tuned. And don't forget that Rivian has a deal to supply Volkswagen with software, so much if not all of this may translate to the German automaker's EVs in the near future.