Yes, the Ram Dakota Is Real and It's Coming Soon

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis just confirmed that the Ram Dakota is coming back — the last time Ram made one of those was 2011. At a media event in Detroit, the brand's chief executive confirmed it needs a $40,000 truck in the market. When he said that, he wasn't referring to a stripped-out, cheapened version of the brand's full-size 1500 pickup.

We now know for sure that Ram is bringing back the Dakota name and that it will be a midsize pickup. He called reviving the Dakota name a "no-brainer," and his remarks essentially confirmed the truck's eventual price point too. Ford's Ranger starts at around $35,000, and we expect the eventual Dakota to very neatly stack with the midsizer from the brand's crosstown rival.