Yes, the Ram Dakota Is Real and It's Coming Soon

The brand knows it can't win without a midsizer

Ram Dakota confirmed
  • What's happening: Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis just confirmed the Dakota is back. 
  • Why it's important: Ram needs a midsize pickup again; all of its competition has one. 
  • When we'll get it: No official timeline just yet, but we expect to see it ready for 2027.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis just confirmed that the Ram Dakota is coming back — the last time Ram made one of those was 2011. At a media event in Detroit, the brand's chief executive confirmed it needs a $40,000 truck in the market. When he said that, he wasn't referring to a stripped-out, cheapened version of the brand's full-size 1500 pickup. 

We now know for sure that Ram is bringing back the Dakota name and that it will be a midsize pickup. He called reviving the Dakota name a "no-brainer," and his remarks essentially confirmed the truck's eventual price point too. Ford's Ranger starts at around $35,000, and we expect the eventual Dakota to very neatly stack with the midsizer from the brand's crosstown rival. 

Consider These Recommendations

Despite rumors, this is the first time anyone from the Ram brand has confirmed that a new Dakota is real and that it is definitely coming. Beyond that, not much else is known. We wouldn't be surprised to see the new turbocharged four-cylinder from the recently refreshed Jeep Grand Cherokee (since Jeep and Ram fall under the same corporate umbrella) that makes 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, an eight-speed automatic, and part-time four-wheel drive as part of the new Dakota, however. 

We expect to learn more about the Ram's new midsize truck over the next 12 months, and it wouldn't surprise us to see them out on the road by the middle of 2027. Stay tuned because the new Dakota will no doubt be the Ram brand's most important product in a long time. 

by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top