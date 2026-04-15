- The quickest vehicle we've ever tested is an EV, and these are the 10 quickest EVs we've had at our track.
- Four of the top 10 EVs on this list are made by Porsche, but there are some surprises here too.
- If 0-60 in less time than it takes you to read this sounds like fun, you're in the right place.
These Are the 10 Quickest EVs We Tested in 2025
These super-quick EVs nearly defy classical physics
Electricity has democratized speed, making it available in places you wouldn't expect and some you don't even need. Case in point: Even your mom's electric Volvo can now hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. What was once supercar territory is now the realm of the sensible compact SUV.
We test hundreds of cars every year at Edmunds, and we've seen some truly outrageous numbers recently. It shouldn't surprise anyone that a Porsche leads this list of 0-to-60 acceleration times. Or that four Porsches occupy a list that's only 10 deep. But dig deeper, and you'll see that not everything in our top 10 is so obvious. Here are the 10 electric vehicles we tested in 2025 that accelerated the quickest.
1. 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT: 2.17 seconds
Touting 1,019 horsepower when launched, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, and a near quarter-million-dollar price tag, the turbo-in-name-only Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is outrageous in pretty much every way.
Like all electrics, it's not light. Our test car weighed 5,121 pounds. For perspective, that's about the same as a midlevel Ford F-150 crew cab. The EPA says this Taycan can travel 276 miles on a full charge. We're betting that doesn't include too many quarter-mile passes, where the Taycan can manage 9.3 seconds at 148.4 mph.
2. 2025 Lucid Air Sapphire: 2.26 seconds
Lucid will tell with a straight face that its Air Sapphire has 1,234 horsepower, which is as ridiculously convenient as it is bananas. Put your foot down, though, and you won't doubt it. A three-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain launches this 5,350-pound sedan to an eyeball-crushing quarter-mile time of 9.4 seconds.
It's even better on the big end than the Taycan Turbo GT with a 149.9 mph trap speed. We're not sure why it's big sedans that hold these records. But we can't wait to see what carmakers like Lucid and Porsche turn out when they focus their skills on a dedicated EV sports car. Remember when Tesla said it was going to do that?
3. Rivian R1S Tri: 2.89 seconds
This is what we're talking about. Third place is a three-row SUV. The R1S that makes the list is the 850-horsepower three-motor all-wheel-drive variant. If you thought the sedans were heavy, how does this mega SUV's 6,795-pound as-tested weight hit you? We love the silliness of an SUV that can do this, but we're not sure we'd pay $109,000 for it.
4. 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: 3.14 seconds
With the Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, we move to a vehicle with a perfectly reasonable 630 horsepower. This Macan characterizes most electric-vehicle acceleration with a no-wheelslip launch unencumbered by drama. It still manages to break the 60-mph barrier in a stunning 3.14 seconds and go on to an 11.1-second quarter-mile pass at 123.2 mph. It does all this thanks to two electric motors and all-wheel drive and despite a 5,451-pound as-tested weight.
5. 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Plus: 3.28 seconds
The Taycan is a classic overachiever, which is probably why there are three of them on this list. The 4S Performance model is more benign than the outrageous Turbo GT variant at the top of this list, but it still overdelivers. There's 590 horsepower on tap during launch control from the two motors delivering torque to all four wheels, which is enough to catapult the 5,143-pound 4S through the quarter mile in 11.3 seconds at 123.3 mph. Our test car did all this for an as-tested price of $156,745, a $85,000 discount off the quickest car we've ever tested.
6. 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: 3.31 seconds
With up to 641 horsepower on tap for short bursts and 601 horsepower underfoot all the time, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N turns the Hyundai's hatch-UV into a downright focused driving machine. At 4,854 pounds, the N certainly isn't light, but it is the second-lightest car on this list. The Ioniq, like the Macan, is completely without theater when launched — it just hooks up and goes. What isn't as simple is this car's range of performance, which is wildly adjustable via menus in the infotainment system. It might seem like a video game on wheels, but get it right and the N also delivers one of the best available EV driving experiences.
7. 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Performance: 3.41 seconds
Yeah, we're getting tired of the Taycan, too, but it's a persistent member of this club. This 4S Performance variant uses a lower-capacity battery and has less total output than the Performance Plus version that's in fifth place. This version's dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain is good for 536 horsepower when using launch control (455 horsepower nominally). It's a 4,965-pound answer to the question, "How many Porsches can we put on one list?"
8. (tie) 2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra: 3.52 seconds
It might be eighth on our list, but your mom's Volvo is no slouch. When was the last time you watched a toddler glimmer with the joy/terror of hitting 60 mph in Porsche 911 GT3 territory? Has it been a while? Well, if that sounds like fun, the EX30 Twin Motor is your huckleberry. It also manages to be the lightest vehicle on this list at 4,190 pounds. Those are things its 422-horsepower twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain dismisses as trivial.
8. (tie) 2025 GMC Hummer EV SUV 3X: 3.52 seconds
Only in the omniform world of EVs could the heaviest and lightest vehicles on a list like this tie in 0-to-60 mph acceleration. In fact, the three-motor all-wheel-drive Hummer EV SUV is too heavy for our scales, which is as hilarious as it is sad. According to GM's EPA filings, this porker weighs in at up to 9,063 pounds with a battery pack that's heavier than a Miata (the whole Miata). Nuts doesn't really even cut it.
10. Rivian R1S Dual Motor Performance Max Pack: 3.67 seconds
With output peaking at 665 horsepower from an electric motor on each axle, this R1S is a motor down on the three-motor variant that sits in the third spot on this list. This is still a $100,000, 6,660-pound SUV that runs a 12.1-second quarter mile at almost 109 mph. That it's really just a big, soft SUV at heart that makes off-roading a cinch and everyday tasks an afterthought seems only appropriate in a list this varied.