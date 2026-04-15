These Are the 10 Quickest EVs We Tested in 2025

Electricity has democratized speed, making it available in places you wouldn't expect and some you don't even need. Case in point: Even your mom's electric Volvo can now hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. What was once supercar territory is now the realm of the sensible compact SUV.

We test hundreds of cars every year at Edmunds, and we've seen some truly outrageous numbers recently. It shouldn't surprise anyone that a Porsche leads this list of 0-to-60 acceleration times. Or that four Porsches occupy a list that's only 10 deep. But dig deeper, and you'll see that not everything in our top 10 is so obvious. Here are the 10 electric vehicles we tested in 2025 that accelerated the quickest.

1. 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT: 2.17 seconds