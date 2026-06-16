Porsche Is Ditching EV-Forward SUV Push; Three New Gas SUVs Slated for Launch

As for the old Macan, production will stop in the summer of this year. Porsche may have enough Macans to tide buyers over into 2027, but an availability gap for the ICE model might appear in 2028, depending on final arrival timing for the replacement model. Hence the rush to build this eventual Macan replacement.

Porsche has avoided a similar situation with its larger crossover. While a new Cayenne arrives this summer exclusively as an EV, the brand has softened its target of 80% EV sales and last year announced that the third-generation gas-powered Cayenne would remain in production for the foreseeable future.

Now, executives have told Edmunds that the company won't just keep the aging Cayenne alive. Instead, Porsche will send a new gas Cayenne model into production in 2028 or 2029 to supplement the EV with updated V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid options. Like the Macan replacement, the new combustion Cayenne will use the Volkswagen Group's PPC platform.

"We will deliver combustion and hybrid Cayennes way far into the next decade. We are talking about 2030-something where we will definitely offer both and also have a further development of combustion and hybrid models. It will not be the car that we have now for the next 10 years — we will also develop those cars as well to make them ready for the future," said Porsche product spokesperson Ben Weinberger.

Explaining the importance of selling EV and gas Cayenne models simultaneously, Porsche SUV drive systems manager Timo Henn told Edmunds: "On the one hand, you can have a car which is maybe more mechanical-feeling. You can have a V8 engine, which is maybe important to some customers."