2026 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray vs. Porsche 911 Carrera: Inexpensive Performance Is Relative

That said, the Corvette's 2026 interior redo rights some wrongs, with the removal of the central wall of buttons chief among the improvements. Like color? Blue and orange color ways are available on the top 3LT trim, while red is offered on all levels. Plus you can choose seat belts in fun colors.

For a price — a very steep one — Porsche will do almost anything you want to a 911 interior. The "standard" colors are more muted than Chevy's, and you can choose from a wide variety of leather types. Blue belts with tan leather? Sure, why not? Just get ready to dig deeper into your wallet.

Technology and safety equipment

Another 2026 change for the Corvette is the addition of a small touchscreen to the left of the gauge pod. It controls things like Performance Traction Management settings and the trip computer. A 14-inch driver display sits next to a 12.7-inch main touchscreen.

Porsche does a decent job of replicating its classic circular gauges in pure-digital form. The 911's center display has a more modest 10.9-inch size. Speaking of round throwbacks, there's even a volume knob on the center console, something the Corvette lacks thanks to its 2026 interior refresh.

You want driver assists? In the Corvette that's Performance Traction Management, lane keeping assistance and ... not much else. No Super Cruise or even adaptive cruise control offered here. You can get an extra set of cameras for the nose to help avoid front-end crunching, and a standard rear-camera mirror solves issues that the styling and mid-engine layout cause.