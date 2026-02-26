Porsche vs. Ford! The 911 Carrera S and Mustang Dark Horse Supercharged Battle in Edmunds U-Drags

Can our boosted Mustang take on a world-class sports car?

Porsche 911 S vs Dark Horse
  • The 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse we bought and slapped a supercharger on is one quick pony. 
  • But does that mean it has the guts to take on the Porsche 911 Carrera S?
  • We stuck them both on the start line on the U-Drags course to find out.

The 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse we bought for our One-Year Road Test fleet kept losing drag races, so we stuck a factory supercharger kit on it. Thing is, that didn't exactly go the way we'd hoped. But before the supercharged Mustang literally blew up in our faces, we had the chance to put it up against a very serious rival from Germany. 

Cue the Porsche 911 Carrera S — one of the most popular 911 variants because of its mix of both everyday usability and blistering performance. Despite being way down on power (473 hp versus 810 hp), the 911 is lighter, has great traction off the line, and its double-clutch automatic rips off shifts like they're not even there. Not to mention it costs almost double the Mustang we bought (even if you include the cost of the supercharger install). So can the grass-roots Mustang take on the more prestigious 911, or is all that German engineering going to propel the Porsche to victory? There's only one way to find out.

Skip table

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Supercharged)
2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S
Powertrainsupercharged 5.0L V8turbocharged 3.0L flat-6
Transmission / drivetrain10-speed automatic, RWDeight-speed dual-clutch automatic, RWD
Power810 hp, 615 lb-ft473 hp, 390 lb-ft
Base price$59,780 (w/destination)$153,695 (w/destination)
Price as Tested$90,111 (inc. supercharger kit)$178,535
Weight as tested4,122 lbs3,539 lbs
Weight to power5.09 lbs/hp7.48 lbs/hp
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

