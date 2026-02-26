Porsche vs. Ford! The 911 Carrera S and Mustang Dark Horse Supercharged Battle in Edmunds U-Drags

The 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse we bought for our One-Year Road Test fleet kept losing drag races, so we stuck a factory supercharger kit on it. Thing is, that didn't exactly go the way we'd hoped. But before the supercharged Mustang literally blew up in our faces, we had the chance to put it up against a very serious rival from Germany.

Cue the Porsche 911 Carrera S — one of the most popular 911 variants because of its mix of both everyday usability and blistering performance. Despite being way down on power (473 hp versus 810 hp), the 911 is lighter, has great traction off the line, and its double-clutch automatic rips off shifts like they're not even there. Not to mention it costs almost double the Mustang we bought (even if you include the cost of the supercharger install). So can the grass-roots Mustang take on the more prestigious 911, or is all that German engineering going to propel the Porsche to victory? There's only one way to find out.