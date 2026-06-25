Government Bans Polestar Sales in U.S. Starting in 2027

If you want an existing Polestar model, you better act fast. The all-electric brand announced today that it will be leaving the U.S. market after the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security denied the company authorization to sell vehicles starting in 2027.

"The automotive industry is entering a new phase, based on regional dynamics," said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller. "Our strategy reflects that, with Europe being our largest growth engine and our plan to manufacture Polestar 7 in Europe. Our record sales in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 show that we are making strong progress, with several new market launches taking place in Europe this year. In addition, we will continue to invest in markets where we have opportunities to continue to grow, like Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Canada."