Google Maps Live Lane Guidance Will Tell You When to Change Lanes

Navigation apps like Apple Maps and Waze already tell drivers which lane they need to be in on the highway to follow the next direction. But if you're not paying close attention, it's easy to miss this subtle nudge. Next thing you know, you're rerouted to another exit, which may be miles away, and then told to loop back around to get where you were headed in the first place.

Google Maps has a solution. The ubiquitous navigation aid is introducing Live Lane Guidance for highway driving. It will make its debut on the Polestar 4.