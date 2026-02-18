- Following the introduction of the Polestar 5 this summer, the EV maker will introduce three new models by 2028.
- The Polestar 2 compact sedan returns, and the Polestar 4 will spawn a wagon variant.
- Coming in 2028, the Polestar 7 EV will be a compact luxury SUV.
Polestar Confirms an Electric Wagon and Compact SUV Are on the Way
The company expects to launch a redesigned Polestar 2, new version of the Polestar 4 and brand-new Polestar 7 by 2028
Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller announced a big future product initiative for the EV maker on Wednesday, which starts with the launch of the Polestar 5 this summer. After that, we'll see new versions of the Polestar 2 and Polestar 4, as well as a brand-new Polestar 7 SUV.
Revealed last year, the Polestar 5 is a sleek four-door Porsche Taycan fighter. And like the Polestar 4, it doesn't have a rear window. The Polestar 5 goes on sale this summer in other countries, packing as much as 884 horsepower. Polestar has yet to officially confirm if the 5 will come to the U.S.; when the 5 was revealed, the company simply said this information would be "announced at a later date."
The Polestar 4 will get a rear window
In late 2026, Polestar will introduce a new version of the 4. Lohscheller said this additional variant combines "the space of an estate [wagon] and the versatility of an SUV." Lohscheller also mentioned Sweden's extensive history building wagons, so we expect some kind of high-riding, long-roof vehicle. Think Subaru Outback, but Swedish.
Crucially, based on the teaser image, the new Polestar 4 variant looks to have a glass rear window — something the standard 4 doesn't get. In our experience with the 4, we'd prefer a proper window for extra visibility.
The Polestar 2 returns
The next product in the company's offensive is a next-generation version of the Polestar 2 sedan. This will likely remain the company's most affordable and smallest EV, though it's unknown if the 2 will come to the U.S. considering the current global tariff situation.
"Polestar 2 is the foundation of our brand, with over 190,000 cars sold," Lohscheller said. "The car that we became known for will play a key role of our future success."
A new SUV takes shape as the Polestar 7
Coming in 2028, the Polestar 7 will be a compact luxury SUV, which Lohscheller says will play in "the largest EV segment in Europe." We bet the 7 will be smaller than the current Polestar 3, yet somehow larger than the Polestar 4, which is already a weird sedan-SUV-crossover-type thing. Will the Polestar 7 come to the U.S.? That's also unclear, but we aren't holding our breath.
What about the Polestar 6, you ask? That's still up in the air. But, hey, a fast electric convertible sounds cool to us.