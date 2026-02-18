Polestar Confirms an Electric Wagon and Compact SUV Are on the Way

The company expects to launch a redesigned Polestar 2, new version of the Polestar 4 and brand-new Polestar 7 by 2028

Polestar 4, 2, 7 teaser
  • Following the introduction of the Polestar 5 this summer, the EV maker will introduce three new models by 2028.
  • The Polestar 2 compact sedan returns, and the Polestar 4 will spawn a wagon variant.
  • Coming in 2028, the Polestar 7 EV will be a compact luxury SUV.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller announced a big future product initiative for the EV maker on Wednesday, which starts with the launch of the Polestar 5 this summer. After that, we'll see new versions of the Polestar 2 and Polestar 4, as well as a brand-new Polestar 7 SUV. 

Revealed last year, the Polestar 5 is a sleek four-door Porsche Taycan fighter. And like the Polestar 4, it doesn't have a rear window. The Polestar 5 goes on sale this summer in other countries, packing as much as 884 horsepower. Polestar has yet to officially confirm if the 5 will come to the U.S.; when the 5 was revealed, the company simply said this information would be "announced at a later date."

Polestar 4 wagon teaser

The Polestar 4 will get a rear window

In late 2026, Polestar will introduce a new version of the 4. Lohscheller said this additional variant combines "the space of an estate [wagon] and the versatility of an SUV." Lohscheller also mentioned Sweden's extensive history building wagons, so we expect some kind of high-riding, long-roof vehicle. Think Subaru Outback, but Swedish.

Crucially, based on the teaser image, the new Polestar 4 variant looks to have a glass rear window — something the standard 4 doesn't get. In our experience with the 4, we'd prefer a proper window for extra visibility.

Polestar 2 teaser

The Polestar 2 returns

The next product in the company's offensive is a next-generation version of the Polestar 2 sedan. This will likely remain the company's most affordable and smallest EV, though it's unknown if the 2 will come to the U.S. considering the current global tariff situation.

"Polestar 2 is the foundation of our brand, with over 190,000 cars sold," Lohscheller said. "The car that we became known for will play a key role of our future success."

Polestar 7 teaser

A new SUV takes shape as the Polestar 7

Coming in 2028, the Polestar 7 will be a compact luxury SUV, which Lohscheller says will play in "the largest EV segment in Europe." We bet the 7 will be smaller than the current Polestar 3, yet somehow larger than the Polestar 4, which is already a weird sedan-SUV-crossover-type thing. Will the Polestar 7 come to the U.S.? That's also unclear, but we aren't holding our breath.

What about the Polestar 6, you ask? That's still up in the air. But, hey, a fast electric convertible sounds cool to us.

2026 Polestar 4 driving
by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

