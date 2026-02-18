Polestar Confirms an Electric Wagon and Compact SUV Are on the Way

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller announced a big future product initiative for the EV maker on Wednesday, which starts with the launch of the Polestar 5 this summer. After that, we'll see new versions of the Polestar 2 and Polestar 4, as well as a brand-new Polestar 7 SUV.

Revealed last year, the Polestar 5 is a sleek four-door Porsche Taycan fighter. And like the Polestar 4, it doesn't have a rear window. The Polestar 5 goes on sale this summer in other countries, packing as much as 884 horsepower. Polestar has yet to officially confirm if the 5 will come to the U.S.; when the 5 was revealed, the company simply said this information would be "announced at a later date."