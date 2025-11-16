Pirelli's Trofeo Track Tire Turned the Ford Mustang Dark Horse Into a Thrill Ride

— Austin, Texas

The moment the Ford Mustang Dark Horse roared past the starting line at the Circuit of the Americas, I knew I was in for a thrill — and I wasn't even the one driving. Instead, I'm being hot-lapped around the site of the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix by FIA World Endurance Championship driver Ben Barker, who had no trouble pushing the Dark Horse to its limits through every one of COTA's 20 turns.

But this Mustang Dark Horse had a secret weapon. It was fitted with Pirelli's new P Zero Trofeo Track tire, something specifically engineered for the U.S. market and produced at the company's facility in Rome, Georgia. The Trofeo Track tire bridges the gap between semi-slick road tires and bona fide racing tires. They're designed for club racers or weekend track rats but are fully road-legal.