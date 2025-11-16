- 2025 marks Pirelli's 15th year as the tire supplier for Formula 1.
- Pirelli uses its F1 learnings to develop tires for consumer cars.
- The new P Zero Trofeo Track tire shines on the Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Pirelli's Trofeo Track Tire Turned the Ford Mustang Dark Horse Into a Thrill Ride
I rode shotgun for a few laps around the Circuit of the Americas ahead of the 2025 U.S. Grand Prix
— Austin, Texas
The moment the Ford Mustang Dark Horse roared past the starting line at the Circuit of the Americas, I knew I was in for a thrill — and I wasn't even the one driving. Instead, I'm being hot-lapped around the site of the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix by FIA World Endurance Championship driver Ben Barker, who had no trouble pushing the Dark Horse to its limits through every one of COTA's 20 turns.
But this Mustang Dark Horse had a secret weapon. It was fitted with Pirelli's new P Zero Trofeo Track tire, something specifically engineered for the U.S. market and produced at the company's facility in Rome, Georgia. The Trofeo Track tire bridges the gap between semi-slick road tires and bona fide racing tires. They're designed for club racers or weekend track rats but are fully road-legal.
Thanks to the extra grip afforded by these tires, the Mustang came alive. Barker pushed, rotated and slid the Dark Horse through turn after turn, the lateral g-forces testing the limits of the Ford's heavily bolstered seats against my body. The Mustang was always perfectly in Barker's control. When we crossed the finish line, my heart was racing. What a ride.
Pirelli and Formula 1
2025 marks Pirelli's 15th season as the exclusive global tire partner for Formula 1, a partnership that will last through at least 2027. Pirelli uses the lessons learned from F1 racing to influence its consumer tires — like the new Trofeo Track tires on the Mustang Dark Horse — and the integration has an added bonus of doing serious marketing work. Those Pirelli hats the winning drivers wear on the podium aren't just for show.
In a sport like F1, where hundredths of seconds can be the difference between victory and loss, tires are crucial. Pirelli uses advanced simulations and virtual development to cut down on physical prototypes and make the process more efficient. When vehicle testing manager Kurt Niebuhr had the chance to visit Pirelli's headquarters in Italy earlier this year, he got to see the simulation rig that's key to the tire-maker's development process. Manufacturers can send their newest and most secret products in encrypted files for Pirelli to use during tire development, and the whole process significantly cuts down on cost, raw materials and emissions. Mario Isola, the head of Pirelli's F1 division, reiterated this at COTA, saying the company specifically focuses on quality aligned with sustainability.
The Trofeo Track tire is the direct result of Pirelli's F1 learnings, and they'll soon be available in sizes ranging from 17 inches to 21 inches, sold exclusively in the United States. Based on my experience at COTA, I'm hoping we buy a set for Edmunds' own Mustang Dark Horse.